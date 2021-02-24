Boris Johnson has LGBT + blind spot, says first openly gay MP





Lord Chris Smith, UK’s first gay MP, thinks Boris Johnson has a blind spot when it comes to Lgbt+ people. Chris Smith made history when he became gay in 1984, making him British first openly gay MP. He then served in the Tony Blairs cabinet. While there are currently 55 openly queer MPs in parliament, none sit in the Johnsons cabinet. It would be great to see someone who is openly lesbian or gay appointed to cabinet at some point in the next year or two, Smith said BBC News in a discussion for LGBT + History Month. At the moment, there seems to be a bit of a blind spot. When asked if he thought Boris Johnson was responsible for the lack of cabinet-level representation, Smith replied: It’s the prime minister who chooses the cabinet. He should look deeper into the range of talent he has. Smith noted that there have never been more lesbian, gay and queer MPs than there are now, but more needs to be done to transgender people in the public service. He said trans people face a glass ceiling in politics. When it comes to lesbians and gays, I think the glass ceiling of Parliament has indeed been broken, he said. The glass cabinet ceiling has been broken by a number of us over the years. Unfortunately at the moment they seem to want to put it back. Boris Johnson is committed to making government representative. Justine Greening, who was the lesbian premier of cabinet in Theresa Mays’ government, told the BBC that those who run the country should be representative of the people. I think that includes people from the LGBT community. She added: I think it’s important to keep in mind that there are different groups in our society. I’ve never defined myself specifically by my sexuality, but I also recognize that people’s identity often gives them a different sense of issues. A UK government spokesperson said Boris Johnson is immensely proud to live in a country that is one of the most progressive and liberal on LGBT equality. The prime minister pledged to do more to ensure the government fully represents the people it serves, the spokesperson added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos