Punjab to get universal health insurance after KPK





Punjab’s Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat revealed in a meeting that by the end of this year every family in the province will receive free health insurance. The service will provide health coverage of up to Rs. 1 million per family.

This meeting has been called to discuss various workable models for the implementation of this plan. The Punjab Minister of Health, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Punjab Minister of Finance Hashim Javan Bakht, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board, Punjab Specialist Secretary of Health, Secretary of Finance of the Punjab, Punjab Legal Secretary and other officials.

The justice minister said the provincial government wants to make sure every family gets the card. He added that this was the first step towards Imran Khan’s vision of a state reflecting Rayasat e Madina. According to him, under this program, Sahiwal and DG Khan will receive the cards in April, while other divisions will receive them in December.

Mr Hashim Javan Bakht said the health ministry should sign a contract with the relevant agency for health insurance for at least three years in order for the scheme to be viable. According to the secretary specializing in Health, last year, out of 5.2 million people registered in the province, 136,000 benefited from the health card.

Read more: Multi-billion development projects including ECNEC-approved 70 billion rupee healthcare project

Health insurance in Punjab was started as part of the Prime Minister’s National Health Program by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It was launched in Rahim Yar Khan on October 21, 2016 and spread to Narowal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Vehari and finally Hafizabad in February 2018.

However, Imran Khan’s government extended it to 28 districts when the Sehat Insaf card was launched by the Prime Minister on February 22, 2019. On January 24, the Minister of Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid, announced that the Cabinet had officially approved the provision of Sehat Insaf cards to all families in the province.

KPK services

KPK is the first province in Pakistan to roll out health cards to its entire population. This project was initiated by Imran Khan in 2016.

PM @ImranKhanPTI congratulated KP government for making KP the first province to roll out universal health coverage. Over 40 million residents now have free health insurance worth Rs. 1 million per family per year which can be used in over 400 public and private hospitals # KPSehatCardPlus pic.twitter.com/NCnNGRqlf3 – Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 1, 2021

The first phase of the program was launched in 2015 and covered 3% of the population (100,000 families in four districts) of the province.

The program was extended to 51 percent of the population (1,791,930 people in all districts) in the second phase in 2016. The third phase of the program was launched in 2017, covering 64 percent of the population (3,200 000 families).

Learn more: Universal health coverage: a revolution for the poor

The program is intended only for patients requiring hospitalization. It covers all secondary and tertiary care illnesses such as accidents and emergencies, diabetes, kidney disease, hepatitis B and C, all types of cancer, and heart and vascular disease.

Of the million covered by the card, 200,000 rupees had been specified for emergency, maternity services, fracture and general surgery; 400,000 rupees for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, kidney, basic cancer and neurological disease; and the rest Rs 400,000 for cancer, chemotherapy, kidney transplantation, accidents and emergencies.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos