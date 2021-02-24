“ Countries must support the Turkish fight against terrorism ”

ANKARA

All countries should support Turkey’s justified fight against terrorism, the country’s president urged on Wednesday.

“We call on all those with principle and honor to support Turkey’s legitimate fight and approach” on terrorism, Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) party in Ankara , the capital.

But countries that characterize this fight with words such as “but” or “however” are “making a critical mistake,” he added.

Turkey’s counterterrorism operations within and across its borders are the country’s legitimate right as well as “humanitarian missions,” Erdogan said.

Turkey, like all states in the world, has the right to bring the fight against terrorism to its source, he said.

‘The fire you don’t put out will burn you someday’

Regarding solidarity beyond borders, Erdogan said: “From the Balkans to Turkistan, from the Caucasus to Africa, we will continue to be by the side of each of our brothers in all our heart geography during all their days, good and bad. “

He also pointed out that for years Turkey has made the fight against terrorism clear to its Western friends, saying: “If you don’t put out the fire of terror where you see it, one day it will happen. will surely spread to you “.

“Despite this, the same mistakes are repeated. Here we are all watching the fate of those who do not listen to us,” he said.

“We don’t even want to think about the future of these countries, whose streets are covered in fire and blood, whose parliaments are occupied, and which are shaken by racism and Islamophobia,” Erdogan said.

“Countries that prefer to cooperate with blood-minded terrorists rather than Turkey, one of the oldest states in the world, will get lost in a black hole unless they change their minds,” he said. he declares.

Turkey has long been frustrated by the lack of cooperation from Western countries in its fight against terrorists, including the YPG / PKK.

During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Earlier this month, after the PKK killed 13 people in a cave in northern Iraq, including 12 Turkish citizens, the United States issued a conditional sentence, saying it condemned the massacre “if any reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK … are confirmed. Turkey lambasted the statement.

Turkey also lambasted the silence or belated condemnation of Western countries in the face of the massacre.

Ankara has also criticized Western countries for allowing terrorist groups to operate on their soil, refusing to extradite terrorist suspects wanted by Ankara, or even cooperating with terrorist groups such as the YPG / PKK along its borders. .

