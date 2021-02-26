The Prime Minister of India, the Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 and receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environmental Leadership Award





CERAWeek by IHS Markittthe preeminent world energy conference will be held virtually from March 1 to 5, 2021. Read more about www.ceraweek.com. The Prime Minister of India, the Hon. Shri Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, which will be held virtually March 1-5. Prime Minister Modi will participate in a special plenary session with Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice president and conference chair on Friday, March 5. He will also receive the prestigious CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in energy and the environment. CERAWeek by IHS Markit is the premier annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policy makers, leaders from the technology, financial and industry communities, and energy technology innovators. “We are pleased to warmly welcome the Honorable Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021,” said Yergin. “By forging its path towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future, India has become the center of global energy and environment, and its leadership is essential to achieve climate goals. for a sustainable future while ensuring universal access to energy. We look forward to Prime Minister Modis’ perspectives on the role of the world’s largest democracy and are pleased to honor him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India’s leadership in sustainable development to meet countries and worlds, in the future energy needs. “ CERAWeek 2021: The new map: energy, climate and charting the future will examine a new world map shaped by dramatic changes in energy and geopolitics, a map defined by evolving politics, technology, alliances, geopolitics and possibly collisions in global trade and politics. Inspired by the new book, The new map: energy, climate and clash of nations by Daniel Yergin, vice-president of IHS Markit and president of CERAWeek, the conference program will focus on key themes related to the energy transition; Geopolitics, economy and markets; Investment and financing; Technology and innovation; Mobility and the future workforce. The story continues 2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and it is the first time that it will be a fully virtual event. The conference is produced by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a global leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. CERAWeek 2021 and the associated Innovation Agora will include more than 245 speakers from 29 countries. Speakers will include (partial list): John F. Kerry Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, United States

Bill Gates Co-Chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder, Breakthrough Energy

Amin Nasser Chairman and CEO, Saudi Aramco

Bernard Looney CEO of BP Group

Ben van Beurden CEO, Royal Dutch Shell

Patrick Pouyann Chairman and CEO, TOTAL SE

Ryan Lance President and CEO, ConocoPhillips

Vicki Hollub President and CEO, Occidental Petroleum

Mike Wirth Chairman and CEO of Chevron

HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo Secretary General, OPEC

Gina McCarthy National Climate Advisor, The White House

Hon. Joe Manchin, Chairman, US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, US Senator, State of West Virginia

Hon. Daniel Sullivan US Senator, State of Alaska

Lynn J. Good, President, President and CEO, Duke Energy

Hon. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Government of India

Noubar Afeyan co-founder and president, Moderna

Pratima Rangarajan CEO, OGCI Climate Investments

Hon. Tina Bru, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Norway

Hon. Sylvester Turner Mayor, City of Houston

Chairman of SM Vaidya, Indian Oil Corporation

Susan Hockfield President Emeritus and Professor of Neuroscience, MIT

Walter Isaacson author and professor of history, Tulane University

Allison Herren Lee, Acting President, US Securities and Exchange Commission

Sunita Narain Director General, Center for Science and the Environment

Ben Fowke Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Xcel Energy

Nick Akins President, President and CEO, AEP

Ignacio S. Galn Chairman and CEO, Iberdrola SA

Daren Woods President and CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation

About IHS Markit (www.ihsmarkit.com) IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a global leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for key industries and markets that power economies around the world. The company delivers next-generation insights, analytics and solutions to business, finance and government clients, improving their operational efficiency and delivering in-depth insights that lead to well-informed and confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government clients, including 80% of Fortune Global 500 companies and the world's largest financial institutions. Based in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable and profitable growth.

Jeff Marn

IHS Markit

+1 202 463 8213

[email protected] Press team

+1 303 858 6417

[email protected]

