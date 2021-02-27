Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges banks to lend to start-ups and MSMEs amid Covid-19





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged banks to lend to start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. “With the growth of our economy, the flow of credit has also become equally important. You have to see how credit reaches new industries, new entrepreneurs, ”Modi said during a webinar on effectively implementing budget announcements for financial services. “There is a need to support MSMEs and start-ups and expand the flow of credit to them.” Amid the pandemic, the government extended credit worth Rs 2.4 trillion to 9 million MSMEs. “The onus is now on the financial sector to understand the aspirations of rural and smaller towns and make them the strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.” He said the government’s priority is to ensure depositors and investors have confidence in the financial sector by making it transparent. “The old ways and old systems of banking and non-banking sectors are changing,” Modi said, adding that the government has taken steps to free the country from the non-transparent credit culture. The banking sector was badly affected 12 years ago due to aggressive lending practices. He said now, instead of brushing non-performing assets (NPAs) under the rug, it is mandatory to report even a one-day NPA. Emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthen the banking sector, he said reforms in the sector will continue. The Union budget also presented a roadmap for strengthening the financial sector as well as expanding private sector participation and strengthening public sector institutions, Modi said. Regarding the new policy for public sector enterprises, he said it included the financial sector and the banking and insurance sector had a lot of potential. Private companies are encouraged where possible, but effective public sector participation in banking and insurance is needed, Modi said. Emphasizing the importance given to capital infusion, he said it aims to strengthen public sector banks. The government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore each for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year as an infusion into public sector banks. Modi said an asset rebuilding company is being set up to track bank NPAs and will process loans in a targeted manner. “This will strengthen public sector banks,” he said. He urged the sector to come up with innovative financial products for farmers and fishermen, among others, to free them from the clutches of informal loans. Commending the self-help groups, he said they have manufacturing and service capabilities, and have good credit discipline. Their financial discipline makes them an ideal channel for investing in rural infrastructure which can prove to be a good financial model for the sector, he said.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions, and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos