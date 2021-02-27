Narendra Modis stadium monument is not quite cricket

What is the personal brand used for after your death? This, at least, seems to be Narendra Modi’s point of view. The Prime Minister of India has just agreed to rename the largest cricket stadium in the country and the world – after him.

The arena in Ahmedabad, in his home state of Gujarat, was previously named after Sardar Patel, leader of the Indian independence movement and the country’s first deputy prime minister. Patel had been glorified in a colossal 597-foot statue – another Modi project – which paved the way for the stadium to take on a new name. Modi’s party knew only the man.

Donald Trump must fulminate to the limits of his own imagination in this regard. A few hotels and golf clubs bearing his name are little potatoes. If Modi’s example had been made available to the former US president, he might not have stopped at airports or sports arenas. Entire towns could have been renamed; states even. About half of U.S. presidents have at least one county named after them. There are 30 Washington counties and 22 Jefferson counties. But these honors tend to be awarded posthumously, or at least after leaving office.

Such tactics are of course long established in feudal and dictatorial regimes. Monarchs – or their flattering courtiers – clung to this principle terribly. Just two years ago, Kazakhstan renamed its capital Nur-Sultan in honor of its living ex-president (and “leader for life”) Nursultan Nazarbayev.

But in general, democratic nations have tended to wait, if not death, at least retirement before bestowing such honors. It may even facilitate the transition in countries with free elections, the outcome of which is, shall we say, less certain. A birthplace can jump the gun naming itself after a great local hero, but generally judgment of the story is seen as helpful before rushing to rename. A Richard Nixon stadium might have seemed a defensible idea in 1972. A few years later, a name change committee likely would have been hastily assembled.

And as the example of Stalingrad, now Volgograd, formerly Tsaritsyn shows, the problem of such a personal branding before history is settled can lead to rapid swings in nomenclature. Using a river is a safer bet for long term stability.

When the personal commemoration of a living leader occurs, it is best to leave it as organic. The so-called ‘Boris bikes’ dotted around London were not so named by Johnson himself, although the British Prime Minister is clearly happy with the nickname (especially since the plan was launched with his predecessor as mayor of the city).

Corporations are used to corporate sponsorship of buildings, events and stadiums, but this is understood to be directly related to the investment, and the names rarely exceed cash flow. The home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team may officially be Oracle Park, but for the past 20 years it has also been Pacific Bell Park, SBC Park, and AT&T Park.

Modi’s act of vanity is part of a larger effort to rewrite the country’s history and sense of self. And if you are building a cult of personality, why not tie it to the country’s sporting obsession? But the move could also add to the growing list of warning lights already flashing on the state of Indian democracy.

Because there is another reason why political leaders start to give their names to places while they are still in power. It is that they are not convinced that their nation will be so eager to honor them once they are gone.