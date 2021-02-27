PM Modi to receive Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award next week

In recognition of the PM’s commitment to sustainability in energy and the environment, Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environmental Leadership Award at an annual international energy conference next week.

PM Modi will also deliver the keynote address at CERAWeek-2021, which will be held virtually March 1-5, its organizer IHS Markit said. This is the first time that it will be a fully virtual event.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in a special plenary session with Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice president and conference chair on March 5.

CERAWeek by IHS Markit is the annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policy makers, leaders of the technology, financial and industrial communities – and innovators in energy technology.

“We are pleased to warmly welcome Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021,” said Yergin.

Charting her path towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future, Yergin said India has become the center of global energy and environment, and her leadership is crucial in achieving climate objectives for a sustainable future while ensuring universal energy. to access.

“We look forward to Prime Minister Modi’s views on the role of the world’s greatest democracy and we are pleased to award him the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to increasing India’s leadership. in terms of sustainable development in order to meet the country and the world. , future energy needs, ”he said.

Keynote speakers at the conference include United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder of Breakthrough Energy Bill Gates, and President and CEO, Saudi Aramco , Amin Nasser.