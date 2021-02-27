The Prime Minister of India, the Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021 and receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environmental Leadership Award

HOUSTON – (BUSINESS WIRE) – The Prime Minister of India, the Hon. Shri Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, which will be held virtually March 1-5.
Prime Minister Modi will participate in a special plenary session with Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice president and conference chair on Friday, March 5. He will also receive the prestigious CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in energy and the environment.
CERAWeek by IHS Markit is the premier annual international gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policy makers, leaders from the technology, financial and industry communities, and energy technology innovators.
We are pleased to warmly welcome the Honorable Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, Yergin said. By forging its path towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future, India has become the center of global energy and environment, and its leadership is essential to achieve the climate goals for a sustainable future while ensuring universal access to energy. We look forward to Prime Minister Modis’ perspectives on the role of the world’s largest democracy and are pleased to honor him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India’s leadership in development. sustainable to meet countries and worlds, future energy needs.
CERAWeek 2021: The new map: energy, climate and charting the future will examine a new world map shaped by dramatic changes in energy and geopolitics, a map defined by evolving politics, technology, alliances, geopolitics and possibly collisions in global trade and politics.
Inspired by the new book, The new map: energy, climate and clash of nations by Daniel Yergin, vice-president of IHS Markit and president of CERAWeek, the conference program will focus on key themes related to the energy transition; Geopolitics, economy and markets; Investment and financing; Technology and innovation; Mobility and the future workforce.
2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and it is the first time that it will be a fully virtual event. The conference is produced by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a global leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.
CERAWeek 2021 and the associated Innovation Agora will include more than 245 speakers from 29 countries.
Speakers will include (partial list):
John F. Kerry Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, United States
Bill Gates Co-Chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder, Breakthrough Energy
Amin Nasser Chairman and CEO, Saudi Aramco
Bernard Looney CEO of BP Group
Ben van Beurden CEO, Royal Dutch Shell
Patrick Pouyann Chairman and CEO, TOTAL SE
Ryan Lance President and CEO, ConocoPhillips
Vicki Hollub President and CEO, Occidental Petroleum
Mike Wirth Chairman and CEO of Chevron
HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo Secretary General, OPEC
Gina McCarthy National Climate Advisor, The White House
Hon. Joe Manchin, Chairman, US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, US Senator, State of West Virginia
Hon. Daniel Sullivan US Senator, State of Alaska
Lynn J. Good, President, President and CEO, Duke Energy
Hon. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel, Government of India
Noubar Afeyan co-founder and president, Moderna
Pratima Rangarajan CEO, OGCI Climate Investments
Hon. Tina Bru, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Norway
Hon. Sylvester Turner Mayor, City of Houston
Chairman of SM Vaidya, Indian Oil Corporation
Susan Hockfield President Emeritus and Professor of Neuroscience, MIT
Walter Isaacson author and professor of history, Tulane University
Allison Herren Lee, Acting President, US Securities and Exchange Commission
Sunita Narain Director General, Center for Science and the Environment
Ben Fowke Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, Xcel Energy
Nick Akins President, President and CEO, AEP
Ignacio S. Galn Chairman and CEO, Iberdrola SA
Daren Woods President and CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation
Hon. Kathy Castor US Representative, 14 Congressional District, State of Florida
