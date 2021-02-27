PM Modi will inaugurate India Toy Fair today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday at 11 a.m. via video conference.

“Toys play an important role in the development of a child’s mind and also help improve children’s psychomotor and cognitive skills. In his speech by Mann ki Baat in August 2020, the Prime Minister said that toys not only increase activity, but also give flight to aspirations, ”reads the press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Noting the importance of toys in the holistic development of a child, the Prime Minister also placed emphasis on boosting toy manufacturing in India. India Toy Fair 2021 is organized in accordance with this vision of the Prime Minister.

The Show will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders, including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create lasting links and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry.

Through this platform, government and industry will come together to discuss how India can become the next global toy manufacturing and supply center by attracting investment in the sector and promoting exports. .

More than 1000 exhibitors from 30 states and union territories will showcase their products in an e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition. It will feature traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys, including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.

The show will also host numerous webinars and panel discussions with prominent Indian and international speakers with proven abilities in toy design and manufacture. For children, this is the opportunity to participate in a multitude of activities, including craft demonstrations on traditional toy making and virtual tours of museums and toy factories.