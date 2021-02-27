Paul F. Petrick

As the birth month of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan, February has the fewest days and the most great presidents.

This correlation between presidential preeminence and date of birth makes one wonder what William Henry Harrison (born February 9) might have accomplished if his presidency had not ended more abruptly than John Paul’s pontificate.

Fortunately, no speculation is needed about the accomplishments of Washington and Lincoln, the two presidents almost universally recognized as the best of the bunch. And while the federal government only recognizes Washington’s birthday as a federal holiday, some states have merged the separate Washington and Lincolns birthdays celebrations into one generic Presidents Day.

Neither the federal government nor any state government spends a day honoring the 49 Vice Presidents of the Americas. But if that were to change, the only suitable date for Vice Presidents’ Day would be January 9, Richard M. Nixon’s birthday.

Best known for his tenure as the 37th President of the Americas, Nixons’ previous tenure as the 36th Vice President of the Americas has been transformative.

Constitutionally, the vice president has only three functions, assuming the presidency upon the president’s death (or dismissal, resignation or incapacity), presiding over the Senate, and breaking votes in the Senate, all of which are rarely performed.

Before Nixon, the vice-presidency was a national joke, often the butt of humorous scolding by its occupants. Vice-presidents were routinely ignored by presidents and unrecognized by the public.

Like Presidents, Vice Presidents have amassed more power as the United States progressed down the path of global superpower. But Nixons’ vice-presidency was the inflection point that ushered in a new era of consequences for the country’s second-highest office.

Nixon raised the profile of the vice-president even before his election to the post. Shortly after the start of the 1952 election campaign, Nixon masterfully refuted false claims of financial impropriety in a televised address to 60 million Americans, the largest radio-television audience before the initial presidential debate Nixon-Kennedy in 1960.

The first politician to use the new television medium to bypass a hostile media filter, Nixon exposed all the details of his personal finances in what became known as the Checkers speech because Nixon identified a puppy as his daughter. named Checkers as the only gift his family has received since entering politics.

Nixons’ performance, which has been compared to Frank Capras Mister Smith Goes to Washington, was a success, sparking an avalanche of positive comments from the public demanding his retention as vice chairman of General Dwight Eisenhowers. Academics have ranked Nixons’ self-written speech as one of the best of this century.

Having made unprecedented efforts to prevent his vice presidency from ending before it begins, Nixon has served his nation like no other vice president. When Eisenhower suffered a heart attack, ileitis (inflammation of the intestines), and stroke during a two-year period from 1955 to 1957, Nixon succeeded in the seemingly impossible task of leading in the absence of the presidents while avoiding the appearance of a usurper.

His task was complicated by constitutional ambiguities regarding presidential incapacity which were later clarified by the ratification of the 25th Amendment. But Nixon rose to the challenge, presiding with aplomb more than 40 Cabinet and National Security Council meetings.

Nixon also served his country with distinction abroad. Accompanied by only a single Secret Service agent and an interpreter, Nixon bravely confronted a communist-led stone throwing mob at San Marcos University in Lima, Peru.

Embarrassed by Nixon’s courage, the Communists retaliated by attempting to assassinate Nixon several days later in Caracas, Venezuela. Nixon was later applauded for beating Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev in a series of impromptu debates as they toured model exhibits from a US TV studio, grocery store and home accompanied by ‘a group of journalists in Moscow.

Vice President Not Worth a Hot Spit Pitcher is the G-rated version of what John Nance Garner, the 32nd Vice President, thought from his office.

Today, Garners’ thesis is in tatters. But Garners’ estimate was less of an understatement before Nixons created the modern vice-presidency.

Without Nixons’ example, it’s hard to imagine Barack Obama ascribing U.S. foreign policy towards China and Ukraine to Joe Biden or Donald Trump placing the federal government’s response to the coronavirus between hands of Mike Pence.

Congress declaring January 9 to be Vice Presidents’ Day may be unthinkable, but not as unthinkable as Kamala Harris engaging in spontaneous public debate with Xi Jinping on the nature of communism.

It would be a fitting tribute to the number two nonpareil of the Americas.

Paul F. Petrick is a lawyer in Cleveland, Ohio.