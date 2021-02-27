The decision to give peace with Pakistan another chance has the prime minister’s personal imprimatur

The joint statement by the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, reiterating their commitment to strict observance of all agreements and the ceasefire along the Line of Control, came at a time when few people expected a further thaw in bilateral relations. . Although harmless in wording and the product of intense background negotiations, the decision to give peace with Pakistan another chance has clearly the personal imprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even opposites will admit that since Indira Gandhi had an Indian Prime Minister, he has not had the political authority or the diplomatic flexibility to offer a new regional framework to Pakistan and the rest of the neighborhood: a real chance to build a security community in South Asia. A security community is defined as a community where states in the region have agreed, at the very least, not to resort to violence to resolve their bilateral conflicts.

The alternative for the neighborhood is to live with the consequences of a hostile India which will continue to increase the costs of non-cooperation. Indeed, it is the agility with which New Delhi is able to move from carrots to sticks and vice versa that has become the hallmark of Modi’s foreign policy doctrine.

Consider this: A Modi who has the chutzpah to arrive at the wedding of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs’ granddaughters at the Sharif s Raiwind Residence near Lahore in 2015, upon his return from Kabul, is also someone who ordered surgical strikes against terrorist camps across the LoC. in 2016 following the terrorist attacks in Uri. Later in 2019, the Prime Minister also approved the airstrikes against JEM in Balakot in POK in response to Jaishs Fedayeen’s attack in Pulwama and he said: Hamara siddhant hai, hum ghar mein ghus ke marenge (it is our principle to bring the attack to the home of the opponents).

Regardless, the DGMO’s statement is an important measure of self-confidence, as the number of reported ceasefire violations across the line of control has increased dramatically over the course of the period. last year. The collateral damage resulting from the fires particularly affects the most vulnerable sections of communities living near the LoC and other areas, and they will be the immediate beneficiaries if the declaration is implemented in letter and spirit. But, hopefully, this decision is also the first step towards a gradual normalization of diplomatic relations, which had gone into a spin after the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019.

It would be unwise for cynics to view New Delhis’ ceasefire pledge as motivated by pressure from the new Biden administration in the United States, as street gossip would have it. From New Delhis’ perspective, border peace and better relations with Pakistan are rooted in the strategic logic of a country that is mostly happy with the status quo and wants a stable neighborhood. And, in the past in the early 1990s, if the pressure of the Clinton administration with a hostile Robin Raphel (as the contact person for South Asia) could not bring about a much weaker India under PV Narasimha Rao to cede ground in Kashmir, it is unlikely to happen in Modis India.

But unlike other recent governments, Modi’s regime could become a belligerent revenge if its benign acceptance of the status quo was seen as a weakness by Islamabad or the GHQ in Rawalpindi. For the Modi government, therefore, a calm summer in Jammu and Kashmir (without attempts at disruption by Islamabad) would be a test of the Pakistanis’ strategic commitment to rebuilding bilateral relations. There are early signs that Pakistani leaders, which include the military, are beginning to see the futility of a confrontation course with India, and it is in New Delhis’ best interests to reinforce these trends by offering incentives that include the promise of strong commitment. .

If bilateral ties returned to a level playing field, we could attend an ASACR summit in Islamabad later this year (not held since 2016 due to Uri attacks). This is where Prime Minister Modi could unveil his vision for South Asia. Even opposites will admit that India’s neighborhood policy, which was the cause of despair just weeks ago, has gained a new zeal and sparked a sense of hope that neighborhood first will not remain an empty slogan. The Maitri Vaccine Initiative (to make the COVID-19 vaccine available for free, even to the most marginalized groups in the neighborhood), has become the most powerful instrument of Indian soft power in the region. Likewise, a possible comprehensive economic cooperation agreement that could be signed during Modis’ visit to Bangladesh next month, could become a model for the whole region. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in Colombo recently suggests that the Pakistani constituency for such an approach may be larger than most imagined.

But the two pillars of connectivity and collaboration rest on the fundamental commitment to building a security community which owes its conceptual origins to German political scientist Karl Deutsch. An explicit commitment from Islamabad not to use violence (especially through non-state actors) as an instrument of its policy would be essential for the advancement of this goal and, indeed, for the construction of an Asia peaceful, prosperous and determined South.

Almost 50 years ago, in July 1971, US President Richard Nixons’ Secretary of State Henry Kissinger feigned an upset stomach in Islamabad, to secretly travel to Beijing to strike a new deal with China. Only a deeply conservative President Nixon (who once called on the silent majority of Americans to seek national solidarity in the war against Vietnam) could open up to China. Nixon and the opening up to China have since become a classic case study for students of foreign policy. Islamabad too may well learn from this history and realize that today in India, only Narendra Modi can keep the promise of lasting detente with Pakistan.

This article first appeared in the print edition on February 27, 2021 under the title “The Modi Doctrine”. The writer is a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and a former member of the Advisory Council of the National Security Councils.