PML-N chief accuses PM of trying to rig in Daska – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohammad Zubair on Friday held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for an attempted rigging in the Daska by-elections.

Speaking at a press conference here, Mr Zubair said that Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar was not brilliant enough to rig Daska by poll and that all the responsibility fell on Imran Khan.

He said what happened in Daska was no less than a criminal offense. There was no contact between 23 missing presidents and the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) for 13 hours, the PML-N leader said.

He called the re-election decision in Daska the start of Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) expulsion from power.

He said the PTI had created so much noise to win a seat through manipulative methods and violent acts.

He also launched a verbal attack on Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, who was nominated by the PTI as a candidate for the Islamabad Senate and called on PTI lawmakers not to vote for someone who has no interest in Pakistan.

PTI lawmakers demanded not to vote for Hafeez Shaikh in senatorial elections

Voting for Hafeez Shaikh who ruined the country’s economy would mean burying the PTI ideology, Zubair noted.

Responding to a question, he said that the PTI leadership still had time to remove Mr. Shaikh as a candidate to allow Yousuf Raza Gilani an unopposed victory.

He said Mr Shaikh had lived outside the country for 40 years and only came to Pakistan when he had the opportunity to get a car reported.

Former PTI workers should ask who Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is and where he was brought from, he said.

He alleged that former finance minister Asad Umar and other officials who opposed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program were removed from their posts, and then Mr. Shaikh was recruited. An agreement was reached with the IMF within 15 days of Mr. Shaikhs’ appointment as financial adviser.

Mr. Zubair said it was thanks to the IMF package obtained by Mr. Shaikh that the masses were suffering from the burden of rising prices and economic problems.

He criticized Imran Khan for granting a Senate ticket to Mr. Shaikh, against whom, he said, the prime minister himself had ordered an investigation by setting up the debt committee. The Prime Minister had formed the debt committee to investigate loans obtained by Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 while Mr. Shaikh was finance minister under a PPP until 2013.

Imran Khan is hiding the debt commission report, he alleged.

Mr Zubair said that the PML-N government obtained 10.5 trillion rupees in loans in five years, while the PTI government obtained more loans in two and a half years due to a record financial deficit in the history of the country.

He said Mr. Shaikh would leave the country as soon as the PTI government was sent to pack his bags. The days of the PTI government are over. It will be better if Mr. Shaikh gets his seat reserved in Washington, he noted. He said Mr. Sheikh had no engagement with the country and all of his assets were overseas.

Marryam aurangzeb

Meanwhile, PML-N spokeswoman Marryam Aurangzeb appeared to take a different stance, urging the PCE to take action against Imran Khan and the Chief Minister of Punjab, calling them the main culprits of vote theft. and the removal of PCE personnel during NA-75 by election.

In a statement, she said that Mr. Khan and Mr. Buzdar had taken the entire administration hostage, including the Chief Secretary and the Chief of Police of Punjab. She said that without taking action against these main perpetrators of this heinous crime, any act of accountability would be incomplete and meaningless.

Why was the chief secretary not available at the most crucial moment and why did he not return to the electoral commission? The chief secretary was well aware of the kidnapping of commission staff and that is why he gave assurances that they would return home safe and sound, Aurangzeb said. All the circumstantial and field evidence confirms that Imran Khan is the main culprit who attempted to violate the sanctity of the vote and the people’s confidence in the electoral process. Justice would only be served if the head of this rigging operation was not held responsible.

She said the proceeds of the 2018 vote theft were caught in the act of repeating the same practice in 2021. The chief electoral commissioner should not turn a blind eye to the real culprits and just like the blatant rigging, the justice should be blatant and in public view against Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar, she stressed.

She said it was imperative to find answers to questions such as when and where Mr. Khan and Mr. Buzdar hatched this plot and who else was involved. She said that under article 218 of the constitution, the PCE’s suo motu action was incomplete until the prime minister and chief minister were charged.

Ms Aurangzeb reminded Imran Khan of his campaign for the reopening of four constituencies after the 2013 general election and said the PTI leader should be ashamed of moving the Supreme Court against the similar demand in relation to the Daska poll. .

Posted in Dawn on February 27, 2021

