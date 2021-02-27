Boris Johnson signals return of ride with hopes homework will end ‘before June’





Boris Johnson has dismissed claims that Britons could work from home permanently, insisting large-scale displacement will resume within months. The prime minister said yesterday the country was eager to return to workplaces and see his colleagues in person, which he said would give businesses a major boost. As part of his roadmap for reopening Britain, Mr Johnson chose June 21 as the tentative date for lifting all restrictions on social mixing during his Downing Street briefing this week. Anyone who can continue to work remotely is advised to continue doing so for now – although ministers hope homework can be phased out long before the June 21 target, reports the Times. How do you feel about going back to work face to face? Let us know in the comments

Plans are in place for mass testing at some workplaces that cannot operate remotely, such as retail, hospitality and leisure, with testing twice a week in the future. Speaking via video at a Network Rail conference, Mr Johnson said: “I know some people can imagine that all the conferences will be like this, run on Zoom, Teams or whatever you have and we have to prepare for a new era in which people don’t move, do things from a distance, they don’t commute anymore. “I don’t believe it. Not for a moment. In a few months, if all goes according to plan, we in the UK will reopen our economy.

“And then, believe me, the British people will be consumed again by their desire for a real face-to-face meeting that will make all the difference in the deal or whatever. “It doesn’t matter if we see our loved ones, go on vacation or whatever.” It’s a much more cautious approach than when the government lifted the last lockdown last summer just for an increase in cases and a reintroduction of drastic measures.

But the idea of ​​returning to the workplace full time has received a mixed response in the corporate world. While Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon wants his staff to return to his offices “as soon as possible,” others like HSBC are looking to cut office space by 40 percent and Lloyds by a fifth. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove is leading a review of the potential of vaccine passports, with some companies in favor. Infection rates have fallen sharply since the last lockdown started last month, and the R rate is between 0.6 and 0.9, while the vaccination schedule hit its first milestone a day earlier. And with 19 million people having already had a stroke, Mr Johnson promises that every adult will have received their first dose by July.







