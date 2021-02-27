Chinese parliament prepares roadmap to overtake U.S. economy

BEIJING / HONG KONG – When China convenes the most important event on its political calendar, the annual National People’s Congress, on March 5, it will approve a long-term plan spanning 15 years. At the end of this roadmap, in 2035, China plans to replace the United States as the world’s largest economy.

The AFN – the Chinese parliament – will also mobilize to quash any criticism of the Communist Party, weighing major electoral changes for Hong Kong to ensure the territory is firmly under the control of Chinese “patriots”.

The two-week session of the AFN and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body, comes just over a month after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. With the new US administration aiming to align allies and partners to form a united front to face “strategic competition” with China, the AFN will come under scrutiny as a window into Beijing’s policy. over the next five years and beyond.

The Communist Party’s Politburo on Friday discussed details of China’s next five-year plan, which runs through 2025, as well as long-term goals through 2035 and the government’s annual work report to be presented. at the congress.

Among the goals of the new five-year plan are the expansion of the middle class, which already numbered 400 million, and to become a high-income country.

This economy will depend less on external demand and will be supported by domestic consumption.

China is also keen to sharpen its technological prowess in order to build supply chains safe from external sanctions – a response to the United States’ engagement in the growing Sino-American economic and technological rivalry.

But Chinese President Xi Jinping’s concerns go beyond economic growth, with growing speculation that Congress may pass sweeping electoral reforms to tighten control over Hong Kong.

At last year’s party convention, China finalized its decision to impose a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, with criminal penalties for secession, subversion and treason. We see him targeting the elections in Hong Kong this time around to completely stifle criticism of the Communist Party there.

The details will likely be decided later at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. But the central goal is to ensure that all government officials and Hong Kong election candidates are loyal to Beijing’s central government.

Experts from mainland think tanks say the changes could impact all votes in Hong Kong, including the legislative elections in September and the election of the chief executive in 2022.

China could also impose stricter conditions on what it means to be a patriot. Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau in China, suggested that all actors opposed to the Chinese Communist Party would be considered unpatriotic. Events such as the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown memorials could become illegal.

The ruling “patriots” in Hong Kong and the change in the electoral system “will kill the space” for the pro-democracy camp to participate in politics, according to Bruce Lui, senior lecturer in the journalism department at Baptist University of Hong Kong.

“The impact is widespread,” he added, saying medical staff, teachers, airport staff and others could also lose their qualifications if found to be unpatriotic.

The Biden team will be watching closely.

China was the only major economy to grow in 2020, having largely brought COVID-19 under control ahead of the United States and others. China’s real gross domestic product is expected to rise by around 8% in 2021.

It is “entirely possible” for China to double its GDP or per capita income by 2035, Xi said in November.

Given its rapid rebound from the coronavirus, China could overthrow America as the world’s largest economy over the decade, depending on how the United States performs and where the exchange rates go.