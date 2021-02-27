Disgruntled PTI leaders demand impeachment of Sindh governor – Journal





KARACHI: Pakistan’s Sindh Advisory Council Tehreek-i-Insaf on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove Governor Imran Ismail for making bad decisions and condemned a show cause notice to senior leader Liaquat Ali Jatoi, the calling it a conspiracy to weaken the party.

The request came from some PTI leaders whose relations with their party were further strained after the nominations of candidates for the Sindh Senate. They met at the residence of their colleague Allah Bux Unnar and discussed several issues, including the upcoming senatorial elections and the party’s notification of justification to Mr. Jatoi.

The governor has played a very negative role in Sindh and he has undermined the interests of Sindh, a statement issued on the letterhead of the Sindh PTI Advisory Council said. It was signed by its members Mr. Jatoi, Mr. Unnar, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, Shaukat Jatoi, Mohammad Ayub Shar and others.

The leaders said in the statement that the governor failed to perform after taking office and accused him of ignoring party supporters for the Senate elections and appointing his blue-eyed newcomers.

Under such circumstances, we demand that the governor of Sindh be removed immediately in the interests of the party to support the years-long struggle of our great leader Imran Khan. The governor made bad decisions and will continue to say it again, which would make the crisis even worse. Today we show no confidence in him and ask the party chairman to replace him with a strong, dedicated, hardworking and efficient party loyalist who can make the party stronger, according to the statement.

Provincial Advisory Board asks Imran Khan to replace Imran Ismail with strong and dedicated party loyalist

Notice of justification to sentenced Jatoi

PTI leaders also condemned the party’s decision to issue a show cause notice to Mr. Jatoi for making serious corruption allegations against the party leadership for awarding Senate election tickets. The opinion was issued to him earlier this week by the provincial section of the PTI Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) after he said at a press conference in his hometown of Dadu that the party leadership had sold a Senate ticket to a candidate, Saifullah. Abro, for Rs350 million.

Addressing the press conference, Mr Jatoi alleged that Mr Abro had recently parachuted into the party and managed to land the Senate ticket. Mr Jatoi, who himself joined the PTI in April 2017 after leaving the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said the decision to award the ticket to Mr Abro was simply unjustifiable and a affront to the leaders and loyal workers of the party.

Mr Jatoi is an asset of the party, the PTI statement said. Rather than giving him the opportunity to voice his grievances, which are only for the good of the party, a show cause notice was posted and circulated on social media. We think it is a disgrace and a conspiracy against the party itself.

Posted in Dawn on February 27, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos