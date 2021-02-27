CCP Uses Transplant War To Suppress Xi’s Opponents

Jack Ma, Founder and Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the highest internal control division of the Communist Party of China (CPC) responsible for combating corruption within the party, which met in late January, recently pledged to ” intensify its anti-corruption wars

Chinese President Xi Jinping took over the party on the basis of a strong campaign and motto on uprooting corruption in China, hence the popular tag “Crusader anti-corruption”.

This campaign has led to thousands of arrests, but the country’s business community continues to be affected by corruption.

Corruption in China presents entities operating or planning to invest in the country with enormous danger of intense political intrusion or assistance payments. Corruption is ingrained in the structure of China’s institutional foundations and this has been claimed by many Chinese refugees and businessmen despite officials saying otherwise.

But what started as an aggressive anti-corruption crusade has now turned into a strategic race of dissent with the Xi people now fearing that Xi will no longer stay in power like his predecessor Mao with claims he uses the map. of corruption to eliminate the will-be of adversaries.

With his tunnel vision, Xi is more concerned with directing the consequences of corrupt actions against his party’s interests than with eliminating corruption altogether.

The CCP is determined to suppress any voices of defiance and disagreement that work against the party. The association between the country’s businessmen, high society nobles and Draconian rulers has been in the stew.

Nonetheless, there has been a slow but steady increase in dissenting views against the repressive state power in China. And the apparent discontent of the population does not seem to be confined to any particular class or social section.

Moreover, with social media, the crackdown on dissenting voices has become more impossible to conceal from the public eye. The most recent example is when the founder and executive chairman of the Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, disappeared from public life for three months after his remarks on the Chinese financial sector.

There have been many such cases before. Ren Zhiqiang (“Cannon Ren” named by netizens), a real estate mogul wrote on February 23 about Xi describing him as “a clown rather than an emperor.”

Ren condemned the state limits on free speech before his disappearance. Later, it was revealed that the CCP had opened an investigation against him in which he was indicted in a Beijing District Court for economic crimes.

Xu, a law professor at Tsinghua University, also made some remarks against Jinping in May, accusing him of pushing for a cultural revolution. Beijing police kept him in custody for nearly a week, alleging solicitation charges to discredit him. The University subsequently revoked his license and fired him. The Chinese Communist Party does not even provide for an independent judiciary rejecting any separation of powers.

The communiqué adopted by CCDI at its recent meeting contains an eight-point list of requirements. They talk about maintaining Xi’s position as the core of the whole party; investigate corruption cases involving political and economic issues; oversee the regulation of business activities carried out by spouses of senior officials, children and close relatives, etc.

The commandments clearly indicate that corruption, generally recognized as an economic crime, is founding a duplicate place in China. Xi is concerned with the political aspects rather than the economic implications.

It is considered selective in treating transplant cases with those who criticize the targeted RPC. It doesn’t matter if you rob the government, what matters is that you don’t criticize the CCP or its leader by opposing the party’s views now as a more serious crime than actual corruption.