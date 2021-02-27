Central Business District inauguration: deal with Qatar to help save $ 300 million per year: PM





LAHORE: Calling the wealth creation projects vital for strengthening the economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the country’s very first central business district project will serve as a business center to help create wealth.

During his speech at the stone laying ceremony of the project, the Prime Minister said he was convinced that this project will help generate 6 trillion rupees. In the first phase, he said the project will generate 1.3 trillion rupees and the federal government will receive 250 billion rupees in taxes. With huge tenders, this project will see a major take off in a short period of time and also transform Lahore into a modern city, the prime minister added.

Imran said Pakistan and Qatar have signed a new 10-year LNG import agreement. It took three years for the government to negotiate the deal that will save $ 300 million a year, he said.

The Prime Minister argued that the economy was mismanaged under the two previous governments. We inherited a difficult economic situation; however, the current account has remained in surplus for the first six months of the current fiscal year, while textile exports are also increasing and new industries are emerging.

Calling the horizontal expansion of Lahore as the root cause of the city’s problems, he said that when Walton Airport is canceled according to the project plan, large buildings can be constructed on the roads of Gulberg and Ferozepur and so these areas can become the economic center. for Lahore. “The sewers for the whole city are in the Ravi River, a lot of people drink the water from the rivers,” he said. Lahore’s water table was declining.

Referring to the Naya Pakistan housing project, the Prime Minister said that this project will provide affordable housing for the working class and workers. He said that the ecological and urban production project will be carried out on vertical principles with the construction of skyscrapers.

Imran said that he is the biggest supporter of preserving and conserving the environment and always insisted on taking the environmental aspect into account when carrying out any project. He added that the apathy of previous governments has inflicted enormous damage on the environmental conditions of urban cities in particular.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that economic activities reduce poverty by providing employment opportunities.

Giving details of the project, the CM said that Lahore’s central business district will be completed in three phases over an area of ​​300 acres. The first phase will be developed on an area of ​​128 acres and business activity of around 1.3 trillion rupees will be generated, he said. A shopping district will be created in the first phase, a digital district will be introduced in the second phase while a residential district will be built in the third phase.

The CM argued that the high-rise buildings will represent the rich cultural heritage of Lahores, while the entry and exit points of the project will be modeled on the historic gates of the provincial metropolis. This eco-friendly initiative will include various facilities, he continued.

The CM stressed that this initiative will generate enormous employment opportunities while ensuring the development of human resources. Unfortunately, various initiatives have been launched without proper planning and prioritization in the past and this insane approach has taken a heavy toll on the government. Now, the CM has announced that more than two million people will benefit from the best residential facilities thanks to the Ravi Riverfront urban development project.

While highlighting the development work done by the PTI government, the CM pointed out that the underpass of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar has been completed while the underpass and overflight will be constructed at Shahkam Chowk and Karim Block Market Chowk. Meanwhile, underpasses are being built near Ghulab Devi Hospital at Ferozpur Road and Band Road Chowk leading to Samanabad, he added. An air bridge will be built between Lahore station and Sheranwala gate to facilitate traffic flow. Beyond that, the 1,000-bed general hospital project will be completed with nine billion rupees at Ferozpur Road on an area of ​​124 Kanal. Work is underway with a cost of four billion rupees to complete the maternal and child care hospital at Ganga Ram Hospital, he said.

The CM added that the children’s hospital has received the status of University of Child Health Sciences; the radiology unit has also been completed at the Services hospital and another state-of-the-art bus terminal will be developed at Thokar Niaz Beg. Electric buses will run in Lahore in the first phase to save citizens from environmental pollution, he added.

Meanwhile, an underground water storage tank has been built for the storage of rainwater and ten of these facilities will also be developed in addition to the gradual overhaul of obsolete sewer lines in different cities. It started with the laying of a large evacuation drain from Haji camp in Ravi, he added.

The CM further stated that an agreement has been signed between the LDA and the Punjab Bank for the construction of four thousand apartments and the construction of more than 35 thousand apartments on a plot of eight thousand kanals has been planned. The apartments will be given to low-income families on favorable terms. The megaprojects will be brought forward according to their timelines and Lahore will be put on the path to real development and prosperity, the CM concluded.

Previously, the CM had called Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed progress in Punjab’s ongoing development programs, political issues and other important issues.

The Prime Minister called for measures to be taken against profiteers, the storekeepers of essential products. In addition, CM’s special assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan accompanied by Syed Ali Zafar and NA-75 PTI candidate Asjad Malhi called Imran Khan and discussed the elections at NA-75. Dr Firdous briefed the Prime Minister on the situation in NA-75 and the decision of the ECP to hold new polls in the constituency. The sources claimed that it had been decided to challenge the ECP’s decision to hold a new poll in the constituency before the Lahore High Court.

