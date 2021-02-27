Boris Johnson hints North is ready for major rail push to rebuild Britain from pandemic





BORIS Johnson has hinted that the North is ready to give the country’s rail infrastructure a boost to recover from the pandemic. The Prime Minister, addressing railroad chiefs yesterday, presented plans to speed up large projects, saying he wanted the Department of Transport (DfT) and Network Rail to cut time in half and cut cost projects. 2 Boris Johnson wants to speed up rail projects for the benefit of the north of England Credit: AFP He said: We know that it is through infrastructure, innovation and skills that we will spread opportunities across the country. We know that good and efficient public transport systems are the great social and economic levers and bring hope. It is thanks to your efforts that post-coved, post-Brexit Britain will be propelled by a new generation of electric or even hydrogen trains whistling in the furrows of change as I think. [the poet] Tennyson says so. Reopen the beech lines, renew the very musculoskeletal system of the country. Railways Minister Chris Heaton-Harris added: The entire country has relied on the transportation industry over the past year, to keep the country on the move, supplies delivered and key workers to save Lives. We now depend on transport to jumpstart our economic recovery. Live Blog LIVE POLICY Furious cops blame not getting priority vaccines as ‘damaging betrayal’ SON AND HAIR Boris’ son pictured with blond hair spilling out from the top of his stroller TOP NOTES Primary school in sleepy rural village becomes UK’s first net zero school Exclusive “ NO JAB NO JOB ” PROHIBITION Boris Johnson wants to ban companies from having a ‘no hits, no jobs’ policy CIVIL WAR Former SNP boss Alex Salmond accuses successor Nicola Sturgeon of failing in Scotland CASH BOOST Chancellor announces bosses will get 3k for every new apprentice they hire Rail Project SPEED, forged alongside Network Rail, is a call to arms to cut unnecessary red tape, show boldness and determination, and allow the railroad to be radical in its thinking to halve the time and reduce the cost of delivering infrastructure projects. By maximizing the benefits of every pound going to rail, we will advocate for continued investment. Our intention is to create a more resilient, more resourceful and more robust railway, equipped for the challenges ahead and providing better for its passengers, as we rebuild better from Covid-19. 2 Boris’ speech mentioned hydrogen trains, like this one in Germany Credit: AFP Boris Johnson finally gives green light to 106 billion HS2 high-speed rail links DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos