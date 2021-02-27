Man Who Made Hateful Video In Dubai Held On Arrival In Hyderabad | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: After 10 months of constant surveillance, detectives from Hyderabad’s Central Crime Station (CCS) arrested Abu Faisal for posting community hate videos on the internet, shortly after he landed at the city’s airport from Dubai on Friday. In May 2020, Cybercrime Police registered a suo motu case under IPC Section 153 (A) (promoting discord, hostility or feelings of hatred between different groups) and other sections of the IT law against Dubai-based Abu Faisal, an original resident of Barkas in the Old Town for allegedly making provocative statements on social media. On Thursday, June 4, 2020, he again posted another similar video on social media. Subsequently, the police issued a Circular of Vigilance (LoC) against Faisal. All airports in the country have been alerted against the entry of the accused. Officials at the RGI Airport Immigration Office held him on Friday after arriving from Dubai on an Emirates Airways flight based on the LOC pending against him. The CCS police confirmed Abu Faisal’s detention while adding that the accused will be brought to court. In May 2020, the Bombay High Court adopted an interim ex parte order directing the state government to immediately block a video clip uploaded to social media by Faisal, observing that it was prima facie inflammatory. A division bench of Judge RD Dhanuka and Judge Abhay Ahuja adopted the order in a petition filed by an Imran Khan who had requested instructions from the state and the police to take preventive measures under the Articles 149, 151,110 of the CrPC against Faisal for his incriminating hate speech. video on social networks. Khan also asked for instructions to permanently block Abu Faisal’s access to social media platforms, including YouTube, Google and Facebook. According to the petitioner, Abu Faisal alleged in said video that the media had been directed to target Muslims and defame Islam under the guise of the coronavirus pandemic. The petitioner claimed that the video would create hatred between Hindus and Muslims.





