5 Facts About Wage-Subsidized BLT Not Continuing, Workers Keeping “ Pepet ” Jokowi: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA – Unions or workers do not accept the dismissal Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) wage subsidies. This was passed directly to President Joko Widodo.
As is known, the BLT wage subsidy for workers earning less than Rs 5 million is no longer granted this year. When the BLT wage subsidy amount is IDR 2.4 million for four months.
The following related facts are summarized Okezone, Saturday (27/2/2021):
1. President of KSPI Surati, Joko Widodo
The president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI), said Iqbal, said his party had sent a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to continue disbursing the BLT.
Also read: Attack! Coordinating Minister for Airlangga: Lot 12 open pre-employment cards, survey: 94% increase in skills!
“KSPI has officially sent a letter regarding the BSU / BLT (to) continue to Mr. President Jokowi,” Okezone told Okezone.
2. There was no response from Jokowi
“There has been no response from the president (Jokowi). Soon we will send the next letter,” Iqbal said. Okezone.
Also read: BLT pressure must continue, workers send second letter to president
He didn’t want to answer the question of when the next letter will be sent to Jokowi.
3. Employees still eligible to receive the BLT
INDEF economist Bhima Yudhistira estimated that the BLT provision should have been increased from last year’s nominal, which was only IDR 2.4 million per 4 months to IDR 6 million for 5 months . Thus, the workers receive a monthly aid of Rp 1.2 million.
“Ideally, workers receive an additional subsidy of Rp 1.2 million per month, a minimum of 5 months or Rp 6 million per worker,” he told Okezone.