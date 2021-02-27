The Week Ahead: Long-Term Planning in China Worth Highlighting for US Investors | News





US investors can be excused for suffering from chronic short-termism. This is a lingering condition reinforced by the financial industry complex of stock television, websites, and internet memes. Scanning quarterly financials to discern a company’s health and outlook seems odd and playful when an Instagram ice cream photo can cause a multi-billion dollar variation in a game retailer’s market value. troubled video. (Yes, this happened last week with GameStop Shares. No, the #stonk GameStop story is not over.) And while there is plenty of important short-term data for investors in the coming week, the February jobs report, dozens of quarterly earnings reports, another long-term planning for the COVID-19 vaccine. in China is worth noting. The Chinese parliament, which will approve the rubber, is due to start its annual meeting on Friday. Its 14th five-year plan will be published. These plans are primarily plans for China’s economic ambitions over the next half decade. This edition of his half-decade goals comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump-induced trade tensions, to which President Joe Biden has not backed down. China’s economic ascendancy over the last generation has been fueled by its desire to be a low-cost manufacturer and the industry’s drive to seek lower costs while fueling the appetites of global consumers. . While this latest five-year plan was being drawn up, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping made his aspirations clear. While traveling to China at the start of the Great Recession of 2008, I heard economists, business leaders and others talk about inward-looking. Instead of relying on exports to Europe and America, China recognized its own internal economic opportunity. Today, the Xi government calls it dual circulation. The concept of boosting the domestic consumption of China’s 1.4 billion people in addition to world trade may not be new. However, it is such a clear phrase that American investors are likely to get from China’s growing ambition to move up the global supply chain, develop its technological might, and complement its trade-dominated economic growth with a increased internal combustion. The implications for U.S. investors will outlast any frozen dessert meme. (Financial reporter Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-host and editor of “Nightly Business Report” on television. public. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.) 2021 Miami Herald. Visit to miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

