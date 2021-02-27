PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, government says it wants to make India a global hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday. The ceremony will take place digitally and PM Modi will open the fair at 11 am via video conference.

“At 11 am tomorrow, February 27th, will inaugurate The India Toy Fair 2021. This fair will bring together various players associated with the industry. Through these efforts, we aim to give new impetus to the toy industry’s efforts to further develop “said Friday in a tweet.

The government said in a statement that the toy fair was being organized in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision, which emphasized the role of toys in a child’s holistic development.

In his speech on “Mann Ki Baat” in August of last year, the Prime Minister emphasized the strengthening of toy manufacturing in India.

“The fair will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create lasting connections and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry, ”the government statement said.

More than 1000 exhibitors from all states and Union territories will present their toys, which can be purchased online. All the toys that will be presented at the show are made in India.

The fair will feature traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys, including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.

Besides an open toy market, there will be panel discussions, webinars to strengthen the Indian toy industry.

The government said that through this platform, all stakeholders will come together to discuss how India could become the next global toy manufacturing and supply center by attracting investment in the sector and promoting exports.