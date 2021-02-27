Politics
PM Modi to inaugurate toy fair today, government says it wants to make India a global hub
In his speech on “Mann Ki Baat” in August of last year, the Prime Minister emphasized the strengthening of toy manufacturing in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 on Saturday. The ceremony will take place digitally and PM Modi will open the fair at 11 am via video conference.
“At 11 am tomorrow, February 27th, will inaugurate The India Toy Fair 2021. This fair will bring together various players associated with the industry. Through these efforts, we aim to give new impetus to the toy industry’s efforts to further develop “said Friday in a tweet.
The government said in a statement that the toy fair was being organized in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision, which emphasized the role of toys in a child’s holistic development.
In his speech on “Mann Ki Baat” in August of last year, the Prime Minister emphasized the strengthening of toy manufacturing in India.
“The fair will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create lasting connections and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry, ”the government statement said.
More than 1000 exhibitors from all states and Union territories will present their toys, which can be purchased online. All the toys that will be presented at the show are made in India.
The fair will feature traditional Indian toys as well as modern toys, including electronic toys, plush toys, puzzles and games.
Besides an open toy market, there will be panel discussions, webinars to strengthen the Indian toy industry.
The government said that through this platform, all stakeholders will come together to discuss how India could become the next global toy manufacturing and supply center by attracting investment in the sector and promoting exports.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]