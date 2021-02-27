Macron and XI discuss vaccine and Africa’s debt





PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the global pandemic and Europe’s investment deal with Beijing during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a statement from Elysses. The ratification of the convention of the International Labor Organization, the ratification, the responsibility on the financial debt in Africa and the Franco-Chinese partnership were also discussed during the interview on Thursday. It was the first call between men this year. Last year, the two leaders had five phone conversations, according to a Chinese statement. Macron asked Xi to help bolster the international healthcare response, via vaccines as part of the World Health Organization’s ACT-A initiative. “The fight against the pandemic requires more than ever resolute action by the international community to strengthen health systems as well as support for the development and distribution of tests, treatments and vaccines,” the press release said. Elysses. China has produced the Sinovax and Sinopharm vaccines and has strengthened vaccine diplomacy by providing doses to “more than 50 developing countries” in Asia, Africa and the Gulf. He “is ready to work with France to support the role of the World Health Organization in international cooperation against the pandemic, and to actively participate in the ACT-A initiative and the mechanism for global access to COVID vaccines -19 (COVAX) ”, according to the statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Macron has advocated for vaccine equity for poor and developing countries, imploring EU countries and the US to donate part of the vaccine doses to Africa. France also raised the issue of a moratorium on the debt of poor and vulnerable African countries by the G20 and underlined the collective responsibility of all financial actors in Africa. The G20 agreed last year to suspend eight-month interest payments on all official loans owed by 73 low-income countries, including 44 from Africa. China, among the biggest bilateral creditors, has joined the G20 agenda and suspended debt service payments worth $ 2.1 billion. On the Europe-China trade deal signed last year, speeding up the scope of investment on both sides, France has secretly raised the issue, opposing the agreement over the forced use and exploitation by Beijing of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and France’s Attractiveness cited China’s refusal to ratify the International Labor Organization (ILO) convention banning forced labor and said it was a red line for Paris During the call, Macron stressed the need to make progress on ILO conventions, however expressed concern about the military situation in Myanmar and agreed to strengthen the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. All the points, however, found no mention in the Chinese reading. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







