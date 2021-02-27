FATF blow in Pakistan





Pakistan, which has been in and out of the FATF graylist, appears to be doing just enough to avoid the blacklist

AuthorTelanganaTodayPublished: February 27, 2021 12:00 a.m.Updated: February 26, 2021 9:31 p.m.

Despite being given a long rope to stop sponsoring terrorist groups and control terrorist financing, Pakistan has failed to convince the international community with credible and verifiable actions. It is therefore not at all surprising that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Paris-based global watchdog on terrorist financing, decided to keep Pakistan on the gray list and asked it to act on specific points related to money. money laundering and terrorist financing before June of this year. The latest ruling proves that Islamabad has not been able to cut its umbilical cord with terrorist outfits, even in the face of global isolation. It should be noted that Pakistani courts recently ordered the release of Omar Sheikh, the terrorist implicated in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl. It is clear that Pakistani justice has worked on the dictates of the army which sponsors terrorism. Pakistan has been on the FATF gray list since June 2018. The reason it continues to be graylisted is because of its failure to shut down all access to funding for terrorist groups designated by the United Nations Security Council ( UNSC), including the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The international community keeps calling on Islamabad to prosecute leaders for access to illicit funds and to tighten bank security laws and regulations relating to terrorist groups. Imran Khan’s government received a final warning in February 2020 to complete the 27 action points by June of the same year. Apparently, Islamabad is struggling to protect the perpetrators of terrorism and simultaneously implement the FATF action plan, as it only addressed 24 of the 27 measures to be taken.

Pakistan must realize the grave consequences of its policy of using terrorism as an instrument of state policy at the behest of military leaders. It suffered a total of $ 38 billion in economic losses as a result of the FATF’s decision to place the country on its gray list three times. The losses are calculated on the basis of a decrease in consumer spending, foreign direct investment and exports. Pakistan must demonstrate its sincerity by applying targeted financial sanctions against all designated terrorists. And the courts must decisively and proportionately sanction those involved in terrorism. Pakistan’s anti-terrorism law remains a sham and is out of step with the standards set by the international body. The FATF, made up of 39 members, has rightly pointed out the serious shortcomings of the Pakistani government in the area of ​​terrorist financing. Any country, if it were on the FATF gray list, would make serious efforts to completely shut down access to funds for terrorist groups. But Pakistan, which has been in and out of the gray list three times in the past ten years, appears to be doing just enough to avoid the blacklist.

