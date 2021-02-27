CPAC presenters include a number of allies of Trump and Trump himselfExBulletin





AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The headliner of this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference – or CPAC, for short – is former President Donald Trump. He speaks Sunday. And despite the sentencing of members of Congress like Mitch McConnell following the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, today’s presenters included a number of Trump’s key allies in Congress – the US Senator ‘Utah Mike Lee, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. …

(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TED CRUZ: Let me tell you this now – Donald J. Trump is not going anywhere.

(APPLAUSE)

CORNISH: … An indication that many American conservatives still see the former president at the center of their movement. With us to discuss this is Lanhee Chen, a member of the Hoover Institution at Stanford and director of policy for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. Welcome back to the program.

LANHEE CHEN: Thanks for inviting me.

CORNISH: So your former boss is one of those not speaking to CPAC this year. What does this say about the current position of support within the party?

CHEN: I think it’s remarkable. There are a number of key figures in the conservative movement who are not at this year’s CPAC conference. And generally, as listeners may know, this is sort of the Conservatives’ first political rally from year to year. But you have Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador. You have former Vice President Mike Pence, the aforementioned Mitt Romney Liz Cheney – people who are avoiding or at least not attending this year’s conference.

So I think that speaks to the fact that, you know, there is a willingness among some to put a space between where the Tory movement is and former President Trump, just as there is still considerable support for the former president, as you can see and hear the proceedings of the conference this weekend.

CORNISH: Although Republicans are not in power, they still have 50 seats in the Senate. They are simply afraid of the majority in the House. It’s better than after Obama’s victory in 2008. Is the Republican Party really stronger in its current state than some attribute it to it?

CHEN: I think that’s a fair assessment. I certainly think the Republican Party has exceeded expectations in the US House of Representatives races in 2020. You still see them controlling a number of states in the Senate that are relatively competitive. You also see them still relatively strong in governors’ seats, as well as in state legislatures across the country. So there are plenty of reasons Republicans to be optimistic. I think obviously the divisions over former President Trump is something the party needs to sort out, and I think part of that will happen over time.

CORNISH: Can I jump in? Because you talk about divisions, but you watch CPAC, and it doesn’t seem very divided. They look united behind Trump.

CHEN: Well, I think that’s part of the party. I think it’s fair to say that there are others, as we’ve noted, who aren’t at CPAC and have a different perspective. I think this is the case that the vast majority of Republican voters support Donald Trump. They still think about him a lot. But if that remains the case, if it continues to be the case over time, I think that’s something I’m less certain of.

I think past presidents tend to fade over time. I think we’ll see some with Donald Trump as well. But, obviously, there has to be a vigorous effort to make it more than just a personality party if we are to get away from all of these conversations about the former president.

CORNISH: Have you seen them talk about politics in a way that gives you hope? There has been a lot of talk about elections, people are still talking about the idea of ​​voter fraud. Have you heard of politics?

CHEN: Yeah, not in the headline speeches. I think there are political elements scattered throughout the conference. But, obviously, the main speakers – you know, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, others – the focus of all of these speakers will be largely on the kind of cultural issues, a sort of conservatism as flaunted against progressivism. I think these are probably the most central themes, as opposed to specific political inquiries.

But to be sure, I think that if the conservative movement is to be successful in the future, there needs to be more emphasis on the ideas and policies that they would support if they were, once again, back to politics. White House or back. in a position to control either house of Congress.

CORNISH: This is Lanhee Chen, Hoover Institution Fellow and former Mitt Romney Policy Director in 2012. Thanks for your analysis.

CHEN: Thank you.

(PIECE OF MUSIC)

