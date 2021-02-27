Pak farmers protest against Imran Khan’s government over high inflation





ANI | Updated: February 26, 2021 11:32 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 26 (ANI): Pakistani farmers are expected to hold a protest in March against Imran Khan’s government over high inflation and other issues, according to a media report. The diplomat reported that several heads of Pakistani farmers, under the leadership of the Pakistan organization Kissan Ittehad (literally meaning the unity of Pakistani farmers) met on February 21 to develop a roadmap to launch a protest in March. (MSP) per maund (40 kilograms) of wheat at 2000 Pakistani rupees and sugarcane at 300 rupees, in addition to setting a fixed electricity rate of 5 rupees per unit for the tube wells on the farm. With the unprecedented wheat and sugar crisis wreaking havoc in the country, the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan has been slammed by the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for ignoring the f The fate of the armers “The rate of seed control has gone from 7,500 rupees to 14,000 rupees. The minimum support price for wheat was 1,400 rupees – we never even got it. Fertilizer was priced at 2,500 rupees, but now costs 4,500 rupees; urea was 1,300 rupees, now it’s 1,800 rupees. There are so many input-output disparities for Pakistani farmers that our products simply cannot compete with other countries, ”Pakistan President Kissan Ittehad Zulfikar Awan told The Diplomat.

The outlet further reported that on November 2, Pakistani farmers “camped” in Lahore to record their protests against the government’s agricultural policy. On November 5, a protesting farmer was killed in a police action after law enforcement apparently mixed tear gas with chemical additives. [during the protest]Awan said, recalling that the protest in Lahore had to be hastily halted due to the state’s action against the protesters. Farooq Tariq, Secretary General of Pakistan Kissan Rabita (Farmers’ Contact) Committee (PKRC), in an interview with The Diplomat, said, “[In Pakistan] it is the big companies that receive subsidies for drugs or fertilizers. [The Pakistan Army-owned] The Fauji Foundation is the most profitable fertilizer company [for example]Pakistan’s future appears vulnerable as it grapples with lower than expected food production levels and there is an urgent need to import essential food items including edible oil, wheat, sugar, tea and vegetables. legumes. International Dr Khaqan Hassan Naqeeb and Dr Yusuf Zafar write that production of the much-loved cotton crop has fallen to a 30-year low and the productivity of the five staple crops has fallen to less than half of the best in the world. world. Recent supply shocks have increased food prices by 31% on average over the past 29 months. The difficult situation of the agricultural sector has led to insufficient availability of local food production. Shortages can have serious repercussions on the country’s fiscal and external payments. Pressures will be overcome with rising global food prices, which will push the laudable goal of food security further away, saying Pakistan cannot afford an unstable agricultural boost, Naqeeb says Pakistan daily newspaper said. and Zafar argues that a radically successful reform effort can increase agricultural productivity, create market efficiency, and increase farm incomes. (ANI)

