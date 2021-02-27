GameStop has already seen, Iraq reflects on oil and Martian winds are blowing | Business and economic news

It’s the last week of February, and if you’re eagerly awaiting those first little signs of spring, you’re not alone.

There are many reasons this winter has been longer than most, from the coronavirus pandemic to deep frosts in parts of the world where they are typically rarely felt.

Add to that the fact that we would all like a little more sun in our lives, and you could be downright nibbling a little bit. So stop your crocus hunt and daffodil gathering to stay on top of the biggest economic and business news you might have missed this week. We promise warmer weather is fast approaching.

16 $

U.S. retailer Costco, best known for its tasty free samples and huge packets of toilet paper, has announced it is raising the minimum hourly wage for its employees to $ 16 next week. That’s more than double the current federal hourly minimum wage for Americans, which stands at $ 7.25.

The CEO of Costcos announced the move during a Senate Budget Committee hearing on Thursday. Costcos’ hourly wages of $ 16 now exceed that of rivals Walmart and Target, who both pay $ 15 an hour.

The fight for $ 15, long a rallying cry for activists, unions and fast food workers, has also become part of the larger debate over US President Joe Bidens’ COVID-19 relief bill. $ 1.9 trillion. Congress Democrats had tried to include Bidens’ proposal to raise wages to $ 15 an hour by 2025 in the latest stimulus package, which they hope to pass through a simple majority through a process. called budget reconciliation.

The effort was rejected by the Senate parliamentarian, who ruled on Thursday that the minimum wage hike could not be part of the larger COVID bill. Republicans had always wanted to see it debated separately with perhaps a more modest increase. What is clear is that the fight for $ 15 is far from over.

Unemployed young Iraqis like 24-year-old Sally Mars want the government to end corruption in the oil sector and use its profits to help people [Courtesy: Sally Mars]

36 percent

The youth unemployment rate in Iraq, according to United Nations estimates, is more than double the national unemployment rate.

Some of the unemployed Iraqi youth like musician Sally Mars24 have joined protests against the Iraqi government, demanding that the country’s leaders tackle unemployment, improve basic services and end corruption, especially in industry oil, which is the country’s main source of wealth but which has rarely been used for the benefit of its people.

It has fallen into the wrong hands, bad leadership and corruption imagine that so much money and power is given to the wrong people, what can we do? Mars recently told Al Jazeeras Sofia Barbarani at a Baghdad cafe.

Mars has been unemployed for over a year after graduating from the University of Baghdad with a degree in business administration. Most people have given up hope, she says. Others still cling to a thread.

More than double

The GameStops share price surged after it once again became a favorite among Reddit-powered day traders this week, giving the video game retailer its best week since January.

GameStop has had a really crazy ride, just one of many stocks to see its value rise and then crater as amateur investors following social media stock tips play in the market sandbox.

The sudden rebirth of left-for-dead stocks was reminiscent of an episode last month that caught the attention of Wall Street, regulators, and ultimately Congress, as members of the Reddits WallStreetBets forum pushed hordes of retailers in an attempt to tackle professional short sellers, Bloomberg News reported.

And regulators haven’t finished probing the phenomenon, so stay tuned.

Almost 100 million

The number of people who, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping, have been lifted out of poverty in the past eight years.

Xi cited the figure at a ceremony celebrating the feat, which he made the mark of his administration.

China, however, sets its poverty line lower than the rest of the world.

By Chinese parameters, extreme rural poverty means living on about $ 1.69 per day or less at current exchange rates, up from the World Bank’s global threshold of $ 1.90 per day, the agency reported. Reuters press.

Poverty eradication has been a feature of the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda since it came to power nearly 100 years ago. But advocacy organizations continue to criticize labor conditions and human rights in China, especially for Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups.

The Arctic freeze caused major blackouts in Texas and other states and increased pressure on energy prices, which were already trading at unprecedented levels. [File: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg]

Millions

The number of Americans who struggled without power in Texas and other parts of the central United States last week after extremely cold weather blanketed the region in snow and plunged power producers into a deep frost . The savage weather has also sparked a debate over what it will take to prevent yet another disaster-level disruption to the U.S. electricity grid.

Progressives want a Green New Deal that prioritizes renewable energy sources, but in Texas oil is king, it has been an uphill battle, writes Al Jazeeras Ben Piven.

But while the way to tackle the problem is, predictably, as polarized as the stratospheric polar vortex itself, one thing is clear: The United States was caught without its mantle when the weather changed.

This storm has shown that our facilities are not ready for the weather, John Hall, director of regulatory and legislative affairs for the Environmental Defense Fund, told Al Jazeera.

First

After landing their Perseverance rover on Mars last week, NASA scientists treated their Earth companions with a sound that had never been heard before the Martian wind.

Perseverance returned its first audio recording, which captures a burst roaming the surface of the red planets.

If you feel overwhelmed by the amount of visual content @NASAPersevere captured, breathe, and enjoy what it would be like to sit on the surface of Mars with the rover: pic.twitter.com/ZclPsAVIMd NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2021

Scientists said the rovers’ sophisticated audio and visual equipment, equipped with 25 cameras to take 360-degree color photos, will make the mission a feast for the eyes and ears.

Perseverance will also bring back rock samples from Mars that could help NASA uncover possible evidence of rudimentary life on the planet. For now, the sounds coming from Mars seem perfectly calm, so if the hustle and bustle of Earth is getting you down this week, take a Martian moment of Zen instead.