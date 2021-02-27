In addition to alcohol, Jokowi also opened an air navigation investment permit





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opens the permitinvestment 20 sectors previously closed or incomingnegative list of investments (DNI) became open, leaving only six sectors still tightly closed. This means that there are 14 sectors open, both to domestic and foreign investors. foreign investors. Besides the liquor industry, Jokowi is also open to invest in telecommunications or aids to navigation and the vessel traffic information system (VTIS). Then, the operation of air navigation services, the setting up of tests of the types of motor vehicles. Then, the operation and operation of land passenger transport terminals, the operation and operation of weighing motor vehicles, management and operation of the radio frequency spectrum and monitoring stations of the satellite orbit, government museums, historical and ancient remains.

In addition, the beverage industry contains malt, removing valuables from sinking ships. Then the chlorine lye manufacturing industry with the mercury process and the pesticide active ingredient industry. This is stated in Presidential Decree number 10 of 2021 regarding the investment firm sector. Previously, 20 closed business areas were contained in Presidential Decree No. 44 of 2016 regarding the list of closed business areas and open business areas with requirements in the investment sector. The head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, said the aim of opening up this business sector was to increase competitiveness and encourage business development. "I mean in Presidential Decree 44/2016 the DNI (Negative Investment List) is attached one, there are 20 business areas closed for investment in there, but now there are no more than six, "Bahlil said in a press. Conference on the implementation of the law -The invitation on the creation of jobs in the ease of doing business, Wednesday (24/2). For information, the closed fields of activity are certain fields of activity whose exploitation is prohibited as an investment activity. Under the new regulations, six sectors that remain on the list of closed business areas include cannabis cultivation or the drug industry, all forms of gambling or casino. Then catch the fish species listed in Annex / Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). In addition, the extraction or use of nature's coral, the chemical industry as a chemical weapon, and the industrial chemical industry and the ozone-depleting substances industry.













