Pro-government rallies spark outrage in Turkey





CHICAGO: A US airstrike in Syria targeted facilities belonging to an Iranian-backed armed group, killing one fighter and injuring several others, according to the Associated Press. However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group monitoring the war in Syria, said up to 22 fighters were killed. The Thursday strike marked the first military action taken by US President Joe Biden, who took office on January 20. Pentagon officials said the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack at Erbil International Airport on February 15 that killed a civilian contractor and injured a member of the US service and other coalition troops . Bidens’ decision to attack in Syria does not appear to signal an intention to expand US military involvement in the region, but rather demonstrate a willingness to defend US troops in Iraq and send a message to Iran. I think the very limited nature of the strike means both that it is unlikely to cause an escalation and that it is unlikely to change Iranian behavior, said Justin Logan, a member of the Conservative Cato Institute. Just as limited strikes by militias linked to Iran are unlikely to change US policy in Iraq. What purpose? There is a schoolyard logic to the strike that it hit me first, but the question should be what effect that should have. US Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, said the attacks were clearly aimed at targeting the Iranian regime’s proxy militias operating in Syria. The American people deserve to hear the administration’s reasons for the strikes and its legal justification for acting without coming to Congress, Kaine said in a statement. Offensive military action without the approval of Congress is unconstitutional, absent extraordinary circumstances. Congress must be promptly informed of this matter. Kaine, who challenged presidential actions to expand military force without Congressional permission, introduced a bill banning war with Iran without bipartisan Senate and House support, but the bill was vetoed by former President Donald Trump. Former US Ambassador to Morocco Edward Gabriel defended the strikes saying they were a necessary response given Iranian violence against US targets. This attack, which comes with the advent of the US-Iran talks, sends the important message that we, the United States, will not allow Iran-sponsored attacks on US personnel and respond to such a threat accordingly, said Gabriel, who is a member. Arab Americans for the Biden coalition. It has been measured and indicates that the Biden administration appears prepared for a negotiation with Iran that not only deals with curbing Iranian nuclear ambitions, but will no longer tolerate Iranian proxy aggression in the region. Ali Safavi, a head of the foreign affairs committee of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran, said the Iranian regime only understands a policy of firmness. As long as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its proxy groups and militias continue to operate in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, wreaking havoc in the Middle East, incidents such as those of Erbil, Ballad and Baghdad will persist, Safavi mentioned. Tehran only understands the language of firmness; weakness only emboldens him.

