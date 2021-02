Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit fails to win Lankan Buddhist hearts

Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan did his best to soften the deal during his visit to Sri Lanka, from the extension offer to CPEC to LoC for the defense sector. However, he may not have succeeded in winning the hearts of the Buddhist community.

It was not only fear that Khan would launch a tirade against India that forced the Lankan authorities to quash the speech proposed by Pak’s PMs in parliament. There were apprehensions that he might even target the country’s Buddhist majority from the ground.

This fear has a background. A few years ago, Amir Zubair Siddiqui was a Pakistani diplomat who was allegedly sent to Sri Lanka to plan and implement terrorist attacks against sensitive defense facilities. Siddiqui also sponsored terrorists in Sri Lanka involved in the Easter Sunday killings. Nine Pakistani nationals have been arrested in connection with the bombings that killed more than 250 innocent people.

The terrorists in Lanka have links to drug cartels operating out of Pakistan. Pakistan’s drug mafias have used Lanka as a route to export drugs to Europe by sea routes. Money generated from drug trafficking has been used to finance terrorist activities in Sri Lanka, according to reports.

The role of Pak state actors in the Easter attacks cannot be ruled out given the level of sophistication of the attack.

Hatred of Buddhists and Sri Lanka among die-hard Pakistanis is not a recent phenomenon. The deadly terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan national cricket team in Lahore in 2009 is still fondly remembered. Sri Lankan cricketers narrowly escaped after three Pakistani terrorists fired a rocket and threw a grenade at the bus the players were traveling in. Five Sri Lankan players including Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara were injured in the attack. They had to be evacuated from the stadium by helicopter and taken to a nearby air base.

Pakistan is also reportedly using Sri Lanka to instigate terrorist activity in southern India. ISIS in collusion with the Pakistani establishment wants to establish sleeper cells in southern states. Sri Lanka is an ideal route for Pakistan to transfer radical ideology and weapons.

In addition, terrorist activities can harm the Sri Lankan tourism sector, which is one of the main sources of obtaining foreign exchange. Even a single attack in 2019 had reversed a decade of tourism growth in Sri Lanka. Hotel reservations and vacation trips were canceled by tourists overnight. Against the expected revenues of $ 5 billion from tourism in 2019, the country earned $ 4.4 billion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos