Trump, the dominant force in the conservative conference





WASHINGTON A conference devoted to the future of the conservative movement turned into an ode to Donald Trump as speakers declared their loyalty to the former president and attendees posed for selfies with a golden statue in his image .

As the Republican Party grapples with deep divisions over how much he should embrace Trump after losing the White House and both Houses of Congress, those at the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday made it clear that ‘they weren’t ready to give up on the first one. president or his baseless accusations that the November elections were rigged against him.

Donald J. Trump is not going anywhere, said Texas Senator Ted Cruz, one of many potential 2024 presidential candidates who spoke at the event, which is being held this year in Orlando to bypass the COVID-19 restrictions.

Trump on Sunday will make his first post-presidential conference appearance, and aides say he will use the speech to reaffirm his power.

The program highlighted the rift raging within the GOP, as many establishment voices claim the party must move on from Trump to win back the suburban voters who abandoned them in November, putting President Joe Biden in the spotlight. White House. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and others fear Trump could undermine the party’s political future if he and his conspiracy theories continue to dominate Republican politics.

But at the conference, speakers continued to disseminate disinformation and conspiratorial theories about the 2020 election, with panels dedicated to amplifying bogus claims of mass election fraud that were dismissed by courts, election officials. states and Trump’s own administration.

Indeed, Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Another potential hope for 2024, drew among the loudest applause and a standing ovation when he bragged about challenging electoral certification on January 6 despite the storming of the Capitol building by Trump supporters trying to do so. stop the process.

I thought that was an important position to take, ”he said.

Others argued that the party would lose if it turned its back on Trump and alienated working-class voters drawn to his populist message.

We can’t, we won’t go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment of yesteryear, said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who introduced Trump’s new policy-oriented GOP agenda. restrictive immigration, opposition to China and limitation of military engagement.

We won’t win the future by trying to get back to where the Republican Party was, echoed Florida Senator Rick Scott, who chairs the fundraising committee responsible for electing Republicans to the Senate. If we do, we will lose the basis of work that President Trump has so animated. I was going to lose elections across the country, and ultimately we were going to lose our nation. “

Scott dismisses pressure on him to mediate between warring right-wing factions or to negotiate the war of words between party leaders. “He refused to take sides in the ongoing bitter fight between Trump and McConnell, who accused Trump of inciting the murderous Capitol riot, but ultimately voted to acquit him in his impeachment trial earlier this month. .

I’m not going to negotiate anything, ”he said, criticizing those who prefer to fan the flames of a civil war on our side as being stupid and ridiculous.

But in speeches throughout the day, GOP turmoil was at the center of concerns. Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. turned on Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, House Republican No. 3, who faced a huge backlash for his vote to impeach Trump for inciting at the Capitol riot.

And as the program wrapped up, Trump released a statement endorsing Max Miller, a former staff member who has now launched a campaign against Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, another Republican who voted in favor of impeachment.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Fox News Channel host and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., offered a pointed message to those who oppose the former president, who will not arrive at the conference until Sunday but was present in the spirit in the form of a large golden statue erected in a merchandise exhibition stand, where participants could pose for photos with.

We bid farewell to the weak knees, the thornless and the cowards who pose in Washington pretending they are working for the people, she said. Lets send them a pink slip directly from CPAC.

Trump Jr., who called the TPAC conference in honor of his father, welcomed the return of his father and the Make America Great Again platform to the limelight.

I imagine that will not be what we call a low energy speech, ”he said. And I assure you that will solidify Donald Trump and all your feelings about the MAGA movement as the future of the Republican Party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

