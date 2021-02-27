Politics
“ When things get dark, you light a fire ” – Radio Free Asia
Veteran journalist Gao Yu, deputy editor of Caixin Media, published an open letter earlier this year in which she expresses a sense of despair at the failure of the liberal elite to influence the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. in power. (PCC) over the past three decades. The letter was quickly suppressed by government censors, but is translated here by RFA:
Today I pulled out an old cell phone that had been lying around in dust for six months. Not for a trip down memory lane, but to send my thanks to some people – friends and strangers – who have helped us [while reporting on the early stages of the pandemic] in Wuhan. I wish them a Happy New Year of the Ox.
There was a photo taken around 4 a.m. on January 23, 2020 in the basement parking lot of the Wuhan Grand Mercure, at the start of the battle to defend our city.
After I returned from Wuhan, friends would ask me, especially when people accused us of helping and encouraging [anti-China forces], if the price I paid was worth it, considering my previous comments about not wanting to pay that price for nothing.
Speaking for myself alone, I can say it was worth it, but people need to know where they stand. As the song goes, “the south wall has been hit, but no one remembers that story now”.
In the wake of a tragic national disaster, we have fashioned hymns of praise and glory. All the lessons we could have learned have been ignored. And only a handful of people, it seems, are still asking questions.
And while those who are still capable of critical thinking only harm themselves, the ranks of the Self-Confidence Brigade [supporting CCP leader Xi Jinping’s ‘victory’ over the coronavirus] keep growing.
As a counterpoint to the madness of the West, the scars left by this disaster are covered with medals of honor.
Anyone who still wishes to expose those scars is surrounded and targeted by our proud Keyboard Warriors on Weibo.
As Du Junfei wrote: “The truth is gone, but the illusions continue, like a patient whose doctor has passed away.”
Here, on the last day of 2020, I will cross a red line and say this: The last 30 years of liberal political efforts have been in vain.
More and more, the people we are trying to free from fear and persecution are actually the ones who hate us the most. They hate us even more than their own oppressors.
So we failed. Nonetheless, I remain a positive pessimist. As we return to the dark days, I don’t hold onto the memories of sunny days.
When things get dark, you start a fire.
We don’t continue because we still have hope for the good things in this world: we avoid falling into despair by just keeping moving.
Anything worth hanging onto; worth the wait.
The last time we were in this dark year of the horoscope was in 1960. This generation had to wait 18 years [before the darkness lifted with the coming of the reform era in 1979]. The previous period was in 1900, when our ancestors had to wait another 11 years [for the fall of the Qing Dynasty].
So tomorrow, we start over from the first year. We are waiting. These 30 years are over, with our youth. What remains to be feared?
Where there is faith and love, there is also hope.
May you always have loved ones around you to wish you good night, as we continue, as we wait. May your journey on this difficult road not be too lonely.
I wish you health and happiness in 2021.
Translated by Luisetta Mudie.
