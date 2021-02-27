Politics
In a bid to make India a hub for toy manufacturing, PM Modis advises against the use of plastic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted the increase in demand for handmade toys and said that people are looking to connect with the experience associated with the toy.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATE FEBRUARY 27, 2021 at 12:59 p.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for local pressure to be heard to make the country a hub of toy manufacturing and simultaneously advised manufacturers to minimize the use of plastic while urging them to make environmentally friendly toys .
Opening the India Toy Fair 2021, Modi praised the reuse and recycling practices in the country and also appreciated the toys made of natural materials. Reuse and recycling are part of the Indian lifestyle, it also shows in our toys. Most Indian toys are made from natural and eco-friendly items, the colors used are also natural and safe, the prime minister said, addressing the event virtually.
He also called on toy makers to try to make products that are better for both ecology and psychology. Can we try to use less plastic in toys? Use such things that can recycle, Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi praised the nation’s concepts and skills in the field of toys and said India has tradition and technology. We can bring the world back to green toys. Our software engineers can, through computer games, bring the stories of India to the world
The Prime Minister also highlighted the increase in demand for handmade toys and said that people are looking to connect with the experience associated with the toy. If there is a demand for Made in India today, then the demand for Handcrafted India is increasing as well. Today, people not only buy toys as a product, but also want to connect with the experience associated with this toy. So we also need to promote handmade in India, he said.
Modi informed that India has now classified the toy industry into 24 main sectors and that a national toy action plan has also been prepared which includes 15 ministries and departments that aim to make the industry competitive. and self-sufficient in toys from India, then to the world.
Over 1000 exhibitors from 30 states and union territories showcased their products in the e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition.
