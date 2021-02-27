Boris has come under attack for ditching British fishermen in the Brexit disaster – I trusted him! | Politics | News

Brexit: a fishing agreement criticized by Habib and Mummery

And June Mummery said she is still “handing over” her decision to trust the Prime Minister, who offered her personal assurances when they met five years ago. Mr Johnson’s deal, which he signed in December, has met with a mixture of disbelief and anger from the country’s fishing industry – as they in practice argue that it allows vessels of the EU to gain indefinite access to the UK, despite a commitment to regain control of UK Waters.

Ms Mummery made her point clear in a direct interview with Ben Habib, also a former Brexit Party MEP, uploaded today to the Unlocked_UK media channel. Asked about her attitude to the deal two months later, she said: “The deal is still there and the deal is a disaster. “The industry cannot express to anyone how bad it is, and the mood in the industry is always deflated.

“We are trying to get over the shock of the deal. But that’s not just the deal, it’s the broken promises and lies that have been told to us – which take time to recover from. She explained: “We were promised that we would take full control of our waters and the resource and that it takes away our aspirations and our opportunities, was a blow. “In fact, it took me longer to get over these lies and deceptions from our government. JUSTIN: Royal Navy reacts as Russian attack submarine crosses English Channel

"A lot of people say, 'Well, June, you shouldn't have trusted Boris. "Well yeah, I trusted Boris Johnson, he came to my hometown of Lowestoft, I had a meeting with him in 2016, and he promised us he would take back control. So we get over it. Ms Mummery added, "I'm not that kind of person who will sit and cry my cornflakes.

“I brushed off, I started and it’s off again, we start fighting again. “And that’s all we can do is keep fighting this fight that we’ve had all these years. During the adjustment period in June 2026, annual talks will take place to determine how much EU fishing vessels can catch in UK waters (and vice versa).

Technically, the UK has the right to completely withdraw access by EU vessels to UK waters. However, the EU could then respond by suspending access to its waters for UK vessels or by imposing tariffs on UK fish exports to the EU. Talk to Express.co.uk National Federation of Fishing Organizations CEO Barrie Deas said last month: We now have the worst of all worlds. “We have barriers at the border to get perishable food quickly to customers in the EU.

