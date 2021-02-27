CPAC promotes Donald Trump’s big lie about voter fraud





The country’s largest right-wing summit has devoted at least seven panels to reviving or amplifying false statements about the 2020 presidential election, not to mention speeches by high-level Republicans and right-wing figures raising questions about integrity elections after the loss of Donald Trumps and a persistent lie that the election was stolen from his supporters.

Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union hosting CPAC, told CNN ahead of the conference that he will be spending a lot of time reviewing what happened in the states despite the fictitious Trump campaigns and the admission by its own Justice Department and nationwide election officials that no fraud has taken place.

Just because you fail in court doesn’t mean you don’t have a good case, he said.

Speakers said their concerns were about election protection and election integrity, but they promoted the same baseless and legally dubious complaints that the former president and his campaign pleaded for months before the deadly riot in the country. Capitol Building on Jan.6, as its supporters broke into the halls of Congress to stop the certification of votes.

The persistence of the big lie and allegations of irregularities surrounding it, as well as the loss of a majority in the White House and Senate amid record Democratic turnout during a pandemic, have motivated lawmakers Republicans from at least 43 states to introduce more than 400 bills to restrict voting rights, according to an analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in 43 states have introduced more than 700 bills to expand access to the vote.

Among this year’s panels, CPAC are bankrupt states (PA, GA, NV, oh my!), Referring to the state election results that the Trump campaign sought to overturn, and other culprits : why judges and media refused to look at the evidence, while Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock called the election a nightmare and moderator Denise Cohen asked why judges and media weren’t watching all of it evidence collected everywhere.

The right-side broadcast cut off the panel’s coverage, telling viewers to do your own research on what they’re talking about. Voting machine companies have published legal opinions and threatened multibillion-dollar lawsuits against several media outlets that have amplified electoral conspiracy theories involving the companies.

Mr Murdock has also argued against postal or postal votes, suggesting Democrats would deny drugs to seniors in their families unless they vote for the candidates they support.

U.S. Representative from Alabama Mo Brooks was also on the panel, the first congressman to announce his objection to the constituency votes and who has been accused of working with organizers to stop the flights to lobby on lawmakers to oppose the results. On January 6, Mr Brooks said: Today is the day American Patriots start taking names and kicking ass.

A former South Korean lawmaker even told the crowd explicitly: Just like President Trump, my loss was due to voter fraud.

The former president himself will address CPAC on Sunday.

Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly, who sought to overturn Pennsylvanias’ election results in court, and Cleta Mitchell, who was on the phone Jan. 2 between Mr. Trump and Georgia election officials, are also attending the conference. 20210 to find him votes to win the state.

US Senator Josh Hawley received a standing ovation on Friday after announcing he opposed the Electoral College results after a deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill mounted by former Presidents supporters, fueled by his lie that the election was theirs. had been stolen.

On January 6, I objected to the certification of the Electoral College, maybe you have heard of it, he said. I stood up, I said: We should have a debate on electoral integrity.

He said the left tried to cancel me, censor me, kick me out, arrest me for their decision to try to block the Electoral College results.

I’m not going anywhere, he said.

Former Congressman and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz spoke on The Left Pulled the Strings, Covered It Up and Even Admitted It, directed against House Resolution 1, the law for the people, which would expand voting rights and eliminate partisan gerrymandering which, if passed, would deal a blow to Republicans who relied on suppressing voters.

Mr Chaffetz said the bill had nothing to do with the people and everything to do with winning the election and securing the election for Democrats, as he summed up a report from the right-wing think tank, the Heritage Foundation.

Don’t fall into the trap the Liberals want to go that federates this, Chaffetz said, urging Republicans to fight it in your own community against electoral reforms.

This is where the Conservatives need to be organized, he said.

