Police dismiss Jokowi case report twice, observers say





Suara.com – Bareskrim Polri rejects for the second time reports of alleged violations of health protocols by President Joko Widodo. Political observer Ujang Komaruddin is concerned that what the police are doing may actually make the legal status in Indonesia unfair. Ujang believed that what the police had done might lead to public opinion about his standing under the law. “Because people can accuse the police of being unfair. The law will be seen by people as one-sided, blunt up and blunt down,” Ujang said on Friday (2/26/2021). Therefore, according to Ujang, the police should have received the report first. Also read:

What is the virtual police? This is how it works supervising Medsos “The police should have accepted it first. They cannot reject the reports from the people. Whether the reports are dealt with later or not is a police matter,” he said. Previously, the National Police Criminal Investigation Unit rejected a report by the Central Executive of the Islamic Youth Movement / PP GPI regarding alleged violations of the health protocol by President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi and the Governor of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Viktor Laiskodat. PP GPI is invited to report officially. This was forwarded by the head of the Law and Human Rights Division of PP GPI, Fery Dermawan. Fery said the evidence they provided was not accepted or returned by officers from the Integrated Police Services Center / SPKT Bareskrim Polri. “For the most part we entered this report, but there is no firmness. So basically our evidence is returned, there is only one statement that this needs to be formally resubmitted. “Fery told Bareskrim Polri, Kebayoran Baru, south Jakarta on Friday. Also read:

Return of video evidence from the crowd of Jokowi, GPI: the police are not decisive, we are disappointed! According to Fery, the SPKT officer did not explicitly reject the report his party was trying to provide. However, he confirmed that they did not receive a receipt in the form of a Police Report Number (LP) from SPKT officer Bareskrim Polri.







