Chinas Big Data Valley and its sustainable development

China is quickly turning into a huge hub of innovation. Business activities, including entrepreneurial enterprises, industrial production and research and development in major cities, such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou as well as the Big Bay area which includes Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, actively contribute to the next phase of the technological innovation process.

Besides border technology hubs, over the past decade Guizhou, a province in the western part of China, has gradually revealed its own enormous potential. Guizhou is ranked among the top three Chinese provinces in terms of GDP growth, and the local government has announced plans to increase the added value of its digital economy to reach 33% of the province’s total GDP by 2022. The data.

How Guizhou became China’s Big Data Valley

Guizhou Province, thanks to the ability of provincial governments to exploit its key features, has grown from a landlocked hinterland area surrounded by mountains to a well-connected Internet and transportation hub.

The location of Guizhous to set up data centers can be explained in large part by its geography, it is far from large seismic zones and enjoys a cool climate; the average temperature here is around 16 ° C / 60.8F. This keeps the region’s data centers relatively secure and significantly reduces the expense on cooling equipment.

In addition, Guizhou is the main contributor to the west-east power transmission of the country, it has stable and reliable power supply from thermal and hydroelectric power and relatively cheaper electricity prices.

In addition, Guizhou has established a three-dimensional transport network, comprising highways, expressways, high speed trains, waterways and aviation.

The province is now home to 23 key data centers that are either in operation or under construction, housing an estimated total of four million servers. This is the reason why Guizhou is called Chinas Big Data Valley.

The turning point in Guizhou’s development was also the launch of Gui An New Area in its capital Guiyang in 2017. The number of companies associated with big data in the province rose from less than 1,000 in 2013 to 9,551 in 2018. Guizhou also hosted the China International Big Data Industry Expo for five years, attracting 448 companies from 59 countries and regions in 2019, including more than 150 foreign companies, including 39 Fortune 500 companies. Leading technology companies, such as ‘Apple, Foxconn, Qualcomm, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, Oracle, SAP, Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei have established their presence there.

Push for sustainable development

The urgency of pursuing a sustainable development strategy was underlined by President Xi Jinping during his visit to Guizhou just before the Chinese New Year 2021, when he stressed the importance of making an effective transition of the consolidation of gains from poverty reduction to the promotion of rural vitalization. that the ecological environment of the province is its greatest development force and competitive advantage, which is why priority must be given to ecological conservation and green development of Guizhous.

Guizhou is proof that China pursues innovation more specifically, digital innovation while being aware of the environment, detecting and working on capacity development in renewable energies and green technologies.

Encouragement of foreign investment in Guizhou

On December 28, 2020, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) deployed the Catalog of industries to encourage foreign investment (2020 Edition) (hereinafter 2020 FI Encouraged Catalog), in force from January 27, 2021.

The 2020 FI Encouraged catalog regulates foreign investment at the national level as well as in the central, western and northeastern regions.

Thus, Guizhou, as a province of the western region, also falls under the 2020 FI Encouraged catalog. Foreign investments in specific sectors mentioned in the 2020 FI Encouraged Catalog will benefit from favorable policies.

To learn more about the 2020 FI Encouraged Catalog, read: China expands its encouraged catalog and improves access for foreign investors (china-briefing.com)

Industries identified by the Chinese government to encourage foreign investment in Guizhou Province show the emphasis on green and sustainable innovation in building industrial capacity while improving the quality of life of its people.