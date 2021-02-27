Cruz jokes about Cancun, cancels the culture and wears masks at CPAC





Cruz spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, as President Joe Biden traveled to Texas to see states’ recovery efforts.

ORLANDO, Fla. US Senator Ted Cruz, in a speech at a large conservative nationwide rally on Friday, joked about his recent trip to Cancn during the winter weather crisis in Texas and vowed that former President Donald Trump would be a lasting strength within the Republican Party. .

Cruz opened his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference by poking fun at his controversial trip to Cancn, which sparked a nationwide uproar late last week, according to the Texas Tribune.

I have to say Orlando is awesome. It’s not as beautiful as Cancun, Cruz said, pausing amid laughter from the crowd. But it’s good.

After being toasted on social media, Cruz returned early from his trip to Mexico and admitted it was a “mistake”.

He then used the address to rally Republicans around Biden’s agenda. At one point he brought up Trump and said there were some in Washington who wanted to get away from him.

Let me tell you this right now: Donald Trump is not going anywhere, Cruz said, claiming the GOP has become the party of not just country clubs but blue collar workers as well.

This is our party and these deplorable ones are here to stay, Cruz added, referring to the term Hillary Clinton used to describe some of Trump’s supporters in the 2016 presidential race.

Texas Republican laughed at mask wearers and ‘quashed culture’ and joked about report former US House Speaker John Boehner told him to ‘fuck off’ while recording the audio version of his new memoirs.

Tommy Zegan (black and white shirt) is the artist behind the golden Trump statue here at #CPAC. He said he tried to give it to Trump for his birthday last year but the Secret Service wouldn’t allow it. @orlandosentinel pic.twitter.com/yneifzVkjn

– Steven Walker (@ swalker_7) February 26, 2021

John Boehner made the news yesterday, Cruz said. He suggested I do something that was anatomically impossible, to which my response was, Whos John Boehner?

Cruz appeared at the CPAC annual conference in Orlando as President Joe Biden traveled to Texas to see the states recover from last week’s storm, which left millions of Texans without electricity and clean water.

Biden was joined in Houston by Senior United States Senator John Cornyn, as well as Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans. Democrats Sheila Jackson Lee, Sylvia Garcia and Al Green were on hand to greet him at Ellington Airport.

Former President Trump is due to speak at the Orlando conference on Sunday.

This story comes from our partners at the Texas Tribune. Learn more here.







