How Trump confused the next decade of elections





Yet at the same time, Crenshaw, a second-term Republican, beat a well-funded challenger by 13 points. In an interview, he said Trump’s narrow margins of victory in suburban districts didn’t bode well for Republican candidates for Congress. Democrats won no seats in Texas in 2020.

If you’re willing to take a fair and unbiased look at what happened, it’s pretty obvious where the general public is, Crenshaw said. And it’s a good thing for Republicans if they were just willing to learn the lesson and stick to the agenda and be nice.

To maximize their advantage, both parties seek to attract districts that distribute their supporters in as many places as possible, creating a large number of moderately secure seats, where incumbents can win with around 55% of the vote. Until 2018, traditional GOP-raffled seats like those held in states like Texas, Michigan, and Georgia. But demographic shifts and Trump-fueled shifts overwhelmed them, making them some of the most competitive races in the country in 2018 and offering the House majority to Democrats that year.

In Travis County, Texas, which includes Austin, Republicans walked through the decade dividing it into five parts, connecting high-growth suburban areas with peri-urban and rural communities, said Matt Angle, a Democratic consultant for the United States. State. And it worked, but by the end of the decade there was so much population growth that three of them were very competitive.

I fully expect that to happen again around Houston and Dallas, he added.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), Former Chairman of the Republican National Congressional Committee, warned Republicans pushing this formula and putting the party up for losses in a cutthroat environment.

I watched us get into trouble by stretching the elastic too much, Cole said. If you run into what you think is a good election, and it could be a good election for us, don’t be greedy. Do not do that. Because there are going to be bad elections there. “

For Democrats, the combination of rapid population growth and a Trump-led realignment has proven to be a winning formula. And they hope they don’t lose the new voters Trump pushed to their side.

Trumps’ populist streak helped Republicans win three Minnesota districts in rural working-class white areas and allowed for tighter-than-expected races for members like Representatives. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), Ron Kind (D-Wis.) And Bustos, the former chairman of the DCCC who represents Northwestern Illinois. Because these trends predated Trump, agents on both sides expect them to continue over the next decade.

Democrats had also seen gains in the suburbs before 2016, but Trump has accelerated that change, bringing them seats that were previously out of reach but are now held by Democratic representatives like Colin Allred in Dallas, Lizzie Fletcher in Houston and Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood outside of Chicago.

However, Democrats are reluctant to rely too much on Trump-era data, in case it paints an overly optimistic picture of their prospects in places like these.

“Things like education level have actually been more durable as a predictive measure of competitive seats over several cycles, even than Trump himself,” said Kelly Ward Burton, chair of the National Democratic Redistribution Committee. Instead, she said: Trump as a factor in this mix, not like hers a thing you look at. It’s kind of irresponsible to put all your eggs in one basket, frankly, in terms of finding competitive seats.

But the fact that Republicans have openly considered the need to redesign the districts to accommodate the purple of the suburbs around Atlanta and Kansas City suggests they are accepting that some voters who left their party en masse will not be returning.

The Trump era in the suburbs will not be an anomaly when it is apparent that Trump continues to cast a long shadow over the party, said a former Republican congressman, who represented a suburban neighborhood and was granted anonymity to discuss the matter frankly. That being said, I think we were in some sort of hybrid existence, where the muscle memory of many of these neighborhoods is republican reflex and I think it’s hard to believe that these suburbs are now full Democrats. throat.

Back in Florida, Mucarsel-Powell said his district had shifted so quickly because Republicans had targeted communities of color with misinformation and voter suppression, in addition to Trump’s specific focus on targeting Hispanics.

We need to be extremely careful and vigilant about what Republicans are already doing to target these groups, added Mucarsel-Powell, saying she is largely maintaining her share of support among Cuban American voters from 2018 to 2020. We need to ‘long-term investments in these. communities and we can win them.

