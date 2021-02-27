Appointed, ashamed but unharmed: the Saudi crown prince spared by US realpolitik | Mohammed ben salman

Friday was the day Joe Bidens praised the will to put return of human rights at the center of US foreign policy, slammed, as these impulses usually do, into the brick wall of the great power realpolitik.

As promised, the new administration is obeying law enacted by Congress and ignored by its predecessor. He published an unclassified summary of the intelligence services assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the murder and dismemberment of Saudi reformer and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite all the claims by the Trump administration that it could not publish for fear of revealing CIA sources and methods, the brief assessment was a logical inference from publicly available documents. The 15-member murder squad included seven members of the Princes’ Bodyguards, in an absolutist monarchy demanding absolute obedience. It was not a great research job.

However, the Crown Prince was not on the list of 76 Saudis sanctioned under the new Khashoggi ban unveiled by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, imposing visa restrictions on foreigners carrying out serious extraterritorial counter-dissident activities, including those who suppress, harass, monitor, threaten or injure journalists, activists or others perceived as dissidents for their work.

Used to the fullest, Khashoggi’s ban could lead to mass expulsions of diplomats and other agents, not only from Saudi Arabia, but also from dictatorships like China, which have been heavily involved in the intimidation of Chinese nationals. and Chinese Americans living in the United States.

The ban, however, is a general response to a very specific crime, in which the brain has gone without punishment, aside from denunciation and shame.

The cash has frozen assets former Saudi Deputy Chief of Intelligence and blocked all relations with the Rapid Response Force, known as the Tiger Squad, but its boss and royal commander, the Crown Prince, remained unharmed.

Furthermore, as Kristin Diwan, principal researcher at the Gulf States Institute, observed with the ban, the Biden administration distinguishes between domestic repression and its prosecution abroad, only explicitly punishing the latter.

The intelligence assessment and punitive measures were a punch, in which the second punch was fired, a compromise born out of the cold reality that any dream that King Salman would somehow demote Mohammed in the line of succession for the sake of the kingdom was fanciful. The crown prince is too entrenched for that, and being in his 30s he has a good chance of being the Saudi leader for a generation or more.

US officials point out that every administration does business in the national interest with leaders with blood on their hands, starting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. What sets Prince Mohammed apart is that he is supposed to be a key strategic ally in the Middle East.

The United States operates five bases in Saudi Arabia. While seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (known as the JCPOA), the Biden administration seeks to show that it is not child’s play in the region. Thursday night’s air strike against Tehran-backed militiamen in Syria is proof of this. And like Barack Obama before him, he will have to at least seek Saudi consent or risk the monarchy joining forces in the region and in Congress to sabotage any future deal.

If we wanted to get the Saudis out of Yemen, we would need their cooperation, and we need to work with them on the JCPOA, said Steven Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations. It’s a big, important country that’s just super hard to avoid.

People displaced by the conflict receive food aid this week from a Kuwaiti charity in the village of Hays, near the conflict zone in Hodeida province, western Yemen. Photograph: Khaled Ziad / AFP / Getty Images

Obama redeemed the Gulf monarchies with record arms sales, a tactic many American officials at the time, now in the current administration, have come to regret as complicity in the massacres of Yemeni civilians.

The Biden team sought to correct this by announcing the end of US military involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, but again there is a gray area. The United States will sell defensive weapons but not offensive weapons, but in reality the distinction is open to interpretation.

In the same week, Khashoggi’s ban was unveiled, the Saudi monarchy this year launched the Future Investment Initiative, known as Davos in the Desert and, by all accounts, the bankers of investment and private equity tycoons who stayed on the sidelines in the years following the Khashoggis massacre are back. in strength. This week can be seen as one in which the effort to make Prince Mohammed an outcast ultimately failed.