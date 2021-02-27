Politics
J&K border residents thank PM Modi and Khan for ceasefire agreement
Several residents around the tumultuous area suffered from tensions between the two countries, and many lost limbs, eyes and other body parts.
People living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir around the Line of Control (LoC) expressed their relief and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan after both sides decided to cease to pull along the LoC and all other areas.
Haji Mohd Shafi Naib, Sarpanch of Pukharni Village in Rajouri, described the grim conditions of the villagers, saying many were terrified of leaving their homes due to constant fear.
“Before, we were terrified of leaving our homes. People rarely left their homes to go to work and schools have been closed for over a year and a half because we didn’t want our children to leave home. I can point out several houses that have bullet holes on the doors and walls. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consideration for the people living in the border areas, ”he told ANI.
He added: “I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for their decision. We lost several villagers to cross-border shooting and many lost their legs, hands and eyes. Now we can finally sleep and work. in peace.”
Another woman, Sharifa Begum, who lost her older brother to border shooting, told ANI: “I am happy that I can now start a new life and feel safe at home. We are very grateful to the Modi government for this decision. I lost my older brother to shooting incidents a few years ago. Now my children and I can sleep in peace and focus on their education.
Earlier Thursday, after talks between the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan, both sides are to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other areas from midnight of the February 24 to 25.
The discussion between the two armies took place at a time when a large number of ceasefire violations were taking place along the LoC and levels of violence were increasing, especially for villagers living along the LoC. on both sides.
“The two sides have agreed to strictly abide by all agreements, agreements and to stop firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight from February 24 to 25,” said one. Joint statement from the Ministry of Defense.
