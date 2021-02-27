Trump’s forgiveness resolves some Manafort confiscations





It is unclear what part, if any, of the assets will revert to Manafort following the Justice Department’s conclusion that Trump’s pardon effectively reversed the confiscations that were not complete at the time he received it. issued at the end of last year. Most or all of the property is likely to be sold to pay off debts and it is not known how much money will be left, if any.

A Manafort associate praised the development, but said he was uncertain whether the longtime lobbyist and political consultant would benefit financially from the action.

“The government did what it had to do. It is the law,” said the partner, who asked not to be named. “For Paul, this is not a boon. The question is whether it is really worth anything to him at the end of the day. All of these creditors have set-offs.”

The three properties as well as a Manafort bank account had been embroiled in litigation long after Manafort was convicted of eight counts in Virginia federal court in 2018 and then pleaded guilty to other charges in the part of a plea deal with attorneys for special advocate Robert. Mueller’s office.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson dismissed the forfeiture litigation and ended the associated confiscations in an order issued shortly after the government filing on Friday.

The total value of the assets that Manafort agreed to confiscate in its plea agreement is difficult to assess. Some press accounts put the total at $ 26 million or more, but those numbers were grossly inflated because the related mortgages were not counted. A court order mentioned a confiscation of $ 11 million, but the actual value would rise or fall depending on the value of the property.

A Trump Tower apartment Manafort agreed to give up may have earned little or nothing for the government due to a mortgage on that property. The federal government appears to have successfully completed the seizure of a bank account operated by Manafort as well as a life insurance policy.

The legal dispute over Manafort’s other assets was not pursued by him, but by a Chicago-based bank that was one of its largest lenders, the Federal Savings Bank, and another more obscure lender. Usually, mortgage lenders have priority even when the federal government steps in to seize ill-gotten gains.

However, the Justice Department resisted these claims, suggesting that the Bank of Chicago may have been aware of Manafort’s activities as an unregistered foreign agent, tax evasion, or other crimes it admitted in the 2018 agreement.

The bank’s founder and former CEO Stephen Calk has been charged with bank bribery for allegedly getting Manafort’s loan approved in exchange for a post on the Trump campaign and a job in the administration. Calk was appointed to the countryside economic council, but never got a post in the administration.

After Trump issued the pardon, the Justice Department called for a series of continuations to assess its impact on the forfeitures. Some legal experts said any confiscation that was completed prior to the pardon would be irreversible without an act of Congress, but those that were still in dispute were overturned by the president’s mercy act.

Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said the way the Manafort plea deal was structured, the government could seize its assets through civil proceedings, but the Justice Department’s file on Friday did not mention it.

Manafort was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison on the various counts of which he was found guilty or for which he pleaded guilty. However, as part of a coronavirus-related program aimed at reducing the prison population, he was returned to house arrest last May, after less than two years in detention. Trump’s forgiveness followed on December 23.

