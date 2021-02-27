Chinese propaganda

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a complex and transactional relationship with Chinese President for Life Xi Jinping. The mutually beneficial equation between neighboring rulers is not absolute but nuanced, both in substance and in extent. The commonality of attacking the United States of America cements the unique wiring between the two authoritarian states, which otherwise remain wary of each other.

This often leads Russia to intervene tactically on behalf of the Chinese, as it did to bail out a cornered China from being blamed for covering up Covid-related emergencies by the United States as unnecessary counter-productivity.

However, Putin remains suspicious of Beijing’s growing imprint in his belly of the former Soviet republics, as well as the reach of the Chinese sailing the edge of the Arctic, where the Russians currently dominate. In the 21st century, authoritarian cloak-and-dagger-style geopolitics requires subservient spokespersons who postulate alternate truths from Beijing and Moscow, respectively.

Both countries have invested in sophisticated state-controlled propaganda as a geopolitical tool. The Russians have a complex news service called TASS that broadcasts the Kremlin vision, as do Chinese state-controlled spokespersons like the Global Times – each propagating the statist position, sometimes to the crest of one of the other, by exposing selective realities.

A recent cross-exposure of Chinese patent cover-up was TASS’s confirmation of virtual freestyle combat in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, where at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen were reportedly killed. While Indian authorities had confirmed the valiant martyrdom of 20 of her brave hearts since the time of the incident, the Chinese had remained shockingly silent about their own loss.

Indian authorities had constantly hinted at significantly higher Chinese losses in said confrontation, but the controlled and illiberal tendencies of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) flatly denied the same, initially until TASS had embarrassingly jumped off the lid, officially. No sooner had another foreign power made the obvious, the Chinese tentatively admitted four PLA deaths, nine months after the incident.

Using the most implausible and childish logic, the Global Times said, China decided to release the details at this time to commemorate the martyrs instead of releasing the details immediately after the June 2020 incident, as it demonstrates the resolution to safeguard the stability of bilateral relations. and will not arouse hatred or incite nationalism like Indian politicians and media.

Such defensive rhetoric is a classic case of authoritarian spindoctoring and clumsy attempts at persuasion that impresses no one, not even perhaps in China ~ however, weaving the emotion of nationalist pride and resilience is straight out of the book of Xi Jingping’s game for the media that aims to create a healthy, environment for public opinion, even if it means lying about his own lost lives.

The reality of the one party since the founding father Chairman Maos, the fundamental defense of propaganda ~ literature and art fit well into the whole revolutionary machine as a component, they work as powerful weapons to unite and educate the people and to attack and destroy the enemy ~ is omnipresent to unconvincingly justify all state irrationalities.

An almost comical invocation from the conspicuous battlefield diary of one of its slain soldiers, Xiao Siyuan, is said to read for public consumption: We are the border post of the Fatherland, and every inch of land under our feet is the homeland territory.

Unsurprisingly, China ranks shockingly 177 out of 180 countries in the 2020 Global Press Freedom Index according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF). This slide in media management has accelerated in recent times, with China securing the dubious distinction of the world’s largest jailer of journalists, or far beyond censorship, surveillance, intimidation and harassment. of anyone sharing the truth is a sure invitation to trouble.

In 2019, RSF published a damning investigative report titled, China in Pursuit of a New World Media Order, which graphically detailed tactics of cheeky propaganda and outright intolerance of opposing / independent views. More recently, the Chinese media regulator decided to ban BBC World News, presumably in retaliation for independent BBC reporting that did not conform to official Chinese versions of events and events.

Likewise, Putin’s autocratic Russia is no better and despite the specific publication of information about Chinese deaths in Galwan, it is important to remember that Russia did not really choose India over China. , during this tense summer of Indo-Sino discontent. The fact that Russia and China are also interdependent and heavily mobilized on each other, commercially and diplomatically, ensures that they give each other the greatest benefit of the narrative, save for the occasional slippage of a curved ball. strange, like this one.

Autocratic regimes have unique sensitivities, urgencies, and priorities that can confuse democracies over selectivity, lying, or pure chicanery in managing perception through elaborate propaganda machines. The slip between the cup and the lip is significant, as speaking in Davos, Xi Jinping urged the world to let go of ideological prejudices and jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and (using a phrase with which it is identified) win -a winning cooperation.

This coming from a nation mired in territorial issues in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, Japan, South China Seas, India, etc. However, Xi Jinpings’ belligerence, manipulation, and machinations have been increasingly noticed, and once-friendly nations are now facing the consequences of debt traps, coercion, and adjustments in their sovereign pride and power. independence.

The post-Covid world and the proven expansionism of the Chinese juggernaut are even giving vassal states like Pakistan sleepless nights, with the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) being whispered like another East India company in the making. Especially for India and its resident emotions, it must avoid hyperbolic feedback to anything that comes out of China as news, as the same has repeatedly turned out to be false and manipulated propaganda.

Any state that can lie about the deaths of its soldiers to defend its political regime is on very thin ice, as it can temporarily hijack and manage local opinions, but is doomed to implode under the weight of its own imaginary propaganda, eventually. .

(The writer is Lt Gen PVSM, AVSM (Retd) and former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Pondicherry)