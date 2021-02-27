Sugar shortage in utility stores in Pakistan





Pakistan may be heading for another sugar crisis as utility stores across the country run out of basic commodities, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Sources told Geo News that the situation has created problems for customers, who are forced to buy it on the open market for 30-35 rupees more than what it was sold for in utility stores. .

The Utility Stores Corporation, according to sources, does not have a sufficient stock of sugar in the country and in order to remedy the situation, six tenders have been issued to purchase the product.

However, only 20,000 metric tonnes of sugar were purchased in the latest tender, sources said. They further confirmed that it could take a week or two for local sugar to be available in stores.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), for its part, will launch tenders for the sugar on March 2 and even after signing an agreement to import the product, it may take up to two weeks to that sugar lands in Pakistan.

“ Bigwigs and government allies took advantage of the sugar crisis

Last year, the price of sugar skyrocketed across the country, prompting a strong response from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who launched a “big deal” against the alleged sugar mafia in the country.

The Prime Minister had instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to survey the rise in sugar prices and make the report public.

The report, released last year, claimed that key PTI members were among those who had benefited from the previous sugar crisis. An investigation into the crisis was ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan in February 2020.

Among those named in the FIA ​​report were former PTI general secretary Jahangir Tareen and a brother of politician and minister Khusro Bakhtiar.

According to the report, Tareen profited the most from the sugar crisis, followed by Bakhtiar’s brother.

The report also claimed that companies owned by Moonis Elahi, a party ally, had profited from the sugar crisis. Elahi is the son of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and a key member of the PML-Q.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos