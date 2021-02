Boris Johnson should replace French with Japanese in school curricula, says MP | Politics | News

And Mr Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said Mr Johnson could significantly strengthen ties between the two countries through a radical change in education policy. He said Express.co.uk: “I would like to say, maybe abandon the French. “For the moment, they are encouraged to do French, Spanish or German.

“I think one of those first three languages ​​should be Japanese rather than predominantly European languages. “So I will write to the Prime Minister about this and I am very attached to it.” Mr Kawczynski, 49, who was born in Poland and lived there until the age of seven, explained: “As someone who is now has spent the last three years learning Polish again, I am amazed at how much better you understand people when you speak their language. READ MORE: Rishi Sunak can raise billions by closing tax loopholes – Expert

“We understand the Americans (roughly); we understand Australians; now we need to understand the fourth partner in Japanese. “Can you imagine how grateful the Japanese would be under any set of circumstances where the English interlocutor speaks Japanese?” “As far as Global Britain is concerned, we teach our children the three languages ​​that represent a small continent in decline, rather than trying to make sure our children understand some of the languages ​​of some of these great powers.

“Japan is one of the G7 countries, we are going to be in the same trade pact as them, and they are going to be an increasingly important defense partner for us. “If you think about the trajectory of Anglo-Japanese relations over the past 50 years, they have gotten better and better. “And we have a very good political trading relationship, a growing partnership with two island nations on opposite ends of the world, but these relationships are definitely getting very strong.

“Keep Spanish and German – maybe not French.” English remains an important language within the European Union, a fact that was illustrated in an awkward exchange during a virtual session of the European Parliament yesterday, when Karima Delli, chair of the Parliament’s Transport Committee , urged her French compatriot Julie Lechanteux to speak English, explaining: “We do not have a translator.” Ms. Lechanteux replied: “No, I am French and I speak for the French. I’m sorry, but I will continue in French.

When she recalled that she was a member of the European Parliament, Ms Lechanteux added: “Absolutely, I am a member of this Parliament, but I am French, so I defend the French and I will speak French. “Especially since we don’t have the UK here anymore, so we don’t have anyone who speaks English anymore. Thank you. I’ll take my two minutes now. His claim was incorrect, given that Ireland, with its five million citizens, has English as its first language. Nonetheless, he echoed an assertion by former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in 2017 that English was “losing its importance in the EU”.







