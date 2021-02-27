PM Modi not allowed to comment on DMK, says Stalin – The New Indian Express





By Express press service VILLUPURAM: DMK leader MP Stalin on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments against the party, and hit back, saying: “The BJP has once been very critical of the former minister in Chief J Jayalalithaa and made derogatory remarks against her, but now sings her praises for the sake of votes in Tamil Nadu. Of those who recently joined the BJP in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, Stalin said most were morons who had criminal charges against them. “Modi or his Interior Minister Amit Shah have to assess their own party cadres, who are criminals. They are not allowed to comment on a party like the DMK. He said this when speaking during the “Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin” election campaign to Theevanur in Tindivanam. The meeting began with the reading of grievance petitions by Stalin and also saw him pay tribute to Communist leader Tha Pandiyan, who died Thursday evening. “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami knows he will lose the elections, which is why the government adopts a new climactic scene every day. Likewise, the interim budget contains so many dream projects with false promises of well-being. If the government was really worried, why weren’t welfare plans announced in the past 10 years? He asked Commenting on the Nandan Canal project, Stalin spoke about Justice Minister CV Shanmugam, saying: “The smarter minister lied in plain sight of the people of Villupuram because I made an allegation in February to Vikravandi about the government’s inability to complete the project. So all of a sudden the minister laid the foundation stone for the project. The project will require several crores, but the minister only laid the foundation stone to redevelop the canal for Rs 26 lakh. They tricked people into saying that the Nandan Canal project had started. “

