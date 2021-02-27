Trump loyalists reject failed erstwhile Republican establishment





ORLANDO, Florida A month after Donald J. Trump left, thousands of his Conservative allies and other far-right leaders on Friday began trying to center the Republican Party around the grievances of his presidency, pushing false claims on the American electoral system, denouncing what they called the culture of liberal cancellation and poking fun at the wearing of masks.

Gathered at the first major conference of pro-Trump conservatives since his defeat, politicians and activists sought to affirm their adherence to a conservatism as defined by Mr. Trump, and the need to break away from many policies and ideas that had animated American law for decades.

Some speakers at the event, the annual gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference, went so far as to declare the mainstream Republican Party nearly dead. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, has vowed the Tories will never return to the bankrupt Republican establishment of yesteryear. Others have firmly asserted that Mr Trumps stood as the party leader and dismissed discussions among some Republicans about leaving the former president.

Let me tell you right now, said Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Donald J. Trump is not going anywhere.

The line received the loudest applause of conference events on Friday morning, the start of a three-day affair that will end with a speech by Mr. Trump on Sunday afternoon.

As speakers touched on politics, it was about setting sweeping positions on China, immigration, and to some extent the laissez-faire economic policies that had allowed tech giants like Amazon, Facebook and Google amass so much. Power.

But the agenda for the opening of the conference was anchored mainly in grave warnings of an impending collapse of American society at the hands of awakened crowds and Marxist leftists; complaints about conservative censorship; a false insistence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged; and the suspicion of anyone who has not shared his willingness to fight back and stand with Mr. Trump.

As the conference began, Democrats in Washington approached a House vote on a nearly $ 2 trillion coronavirus relief program that has Republican opposition. Yet even as minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy, sporting a No Pelosi Payoffs button, spoke out against the measure on Capitol Hill on Friday, it was rarely discussed or anything else related to the agenda of the President Bidens.

Republican speakers, on the contrary, were applauded as they focused on the themes that animated the party during Mr. Trump’s presidency, the politics between us against them, the preoccupation with personality rather than politics while barely mentioning the name of Mr. Bidens.

It wasn’t until Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle took to the stage towards the end of the Friday sessions that anyone offered an in-depth critique of Mr Bidens during his first month in office. Yet the eldest son of former presidents spent almost as much time ridiculing Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third House Republican and Trump critic, as he did confronting the current president.

Liz Cheney and her politics are only slightly less popular than her father on a quail hunt, said young Mr. Trump, an almost 15-year-old reference to a hunting accident that didn’t quite go overboard. landed with students dotting the audience.

Other speakers used their time to belittle Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who twice voted to impeach Mr. Trump, sparking laughter and applause.

After days when Republicans proclaimed there would be no civil war in the party, the attacks were a stark reminder that Mr. Trump and his closest associates are determined to purge their critics.

If that wasn’t clear enough in the rhetoric on stage in Orlando, the former president signaled his determination to take revenge by issuing a statement Friday afternoon announcing his support for former aide Max Miller, who is trying to overthrow Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an Ohio. Republican. Mr. Gonzalez voted last month to impeach Mr. Trump.

We represent the pro-Trump wing, the first American in the conservative movement, said Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, who visited Wyoming in January to call for the ouster of Ms. Cheneys. It turns out populism is popular.

Mr DeSantis suggested the current threat posed by the left was too dangerous for Conservatives to care about the intricacies of politics.

We can sit down and have academic debates on conservative politics, we can do that, he said. But the question is, when the Klieg lights get hot, when the left comes after you: will you stay strong, or will you go to bed?

For Republicans eyeing a presidential candidacy in 2024, Mr. Trump’s influence has been deeply felt, with Mr. DeSantis, Mr. Cruz and others stressing their willingness to fight. It was not clear exactly what they were committing to fight for, but everyone seemed to agree on what they were mobilizing against.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri had barely finished reminding the audience that he had opposed the certification of Mr. Bidens’ election before the crowd erupted in cheers and gave him a standing ovation . I stood up and said: We should be having a debate on electoral integrity, Mr. Hawley said.

Notably, however, Mr. Hawley used more of his speech to attack tech companies than to defend Mr. Trump or plead the election.

The Republican Party was once the party of trustbusters, he said. We invented the concept. It is time to reclaim this legacy.

Likewise, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, another potential 2024 presidential candidate whose ambitions Mr. Trump could block, has targeted what he has described as the excesses of the left.

There is no more pernicious threat to America than the rejection of our founding principles, our heritage and our traditions, he said, vowing never to bow his knees in front of a politically correct crowd.

For all their basic rhetoric, however, Mr. Cotton and Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who also spoke at the conference, were only rewarded with polite applause for their political statements from an audience. apparently not ready to move on from previous years. election.

When Mr. Hawley attempted a riff on Joe Bidens America, someone in the audience shouted: Trump!

For his part, Mr Cruz used much of his speech to focus on a more pressing issue: damage control.

His appearance came just days after his trip to Cancn, Mexico, for a vacation amid a deadly Texas snowstorm, and Mr Cruz attempted to defuse the controversy with humor.

I have to say Orlando is awesome, he said as he opened his speech. It is not as beautiful as Cancn but it is good!

Mr. Cruz has been severely criticized by leading Democrats for abandoning his constituents during a time of conflict. But among Friday attendees, the moment was a winning laugh.

In an address titled Bill of Rights, Liberty and Cancel Culture, Mr. Cruz urged the left and the media to clear up the many questions that have defined America over the past year.

Shortly before Mr. Cruz’s speech, CPAC organizers were mocked by the audience when they interrupted the program to implore them to wear their masks. Still, Mr Cruz went on to poke fun at pandemic-era rules like wearing masks in restaurants, and he also joked about the protests against police brutality that have spilled over into major cities around the world. last summer, some of which turned violent.

There had been no such protests in Houston, he said, because let’s be very clear: if there had been, they would have found out what the people of Texas think about the Second Amendment and the law of bear arms. Once again the audience laughed.

In previous incarnations of this convention, especially following Republican losses, there were wishes to go back to first principles.

To illustrate how Mr. Trump transformed the party, however, surprisingly little has been said about cutting spending at a time when Congressional Democrats are busy restoring credits.

Likewise, the political questions raised were more focused on race and identity than the type of Christian conservatism that once shaped the GOP Abortion was barely mentioned, and little was said about sexuality, even though Democrats in the House passed a bill expanding LGBT rights on Thursday.

Mr. Gaetz scoffed at the decision to remove the gender prefix from the Mr. Potato Head brand. Yet even that reference was on the mind of what he felt was a more pressing issue. Mr. Potato Head was the Americas’ first transgender doll and even it got canceled, he said.

