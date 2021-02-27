[Cek Fakta] Australian researchers call Jokowi having destructive power? These are the facts





Look for: From team search results Medcom fact check, Australian researchers claim that Jokowi has destructive power is wrong. In fact, the title of the article is the result of a modification. Based on our research, the original title of the article is “Australian researchers see Jokowi as mayor of the presidential palace”. In this article, President Joko Widodo / Jokowi’s life journey from furniture entrepreneur to head of state invites research from Australian scholars. The results of the study indicate that Jokowi is a contradiction in terms. Jokowi would also not have reflected as president, leader of the country, but always at the level of the mayor. Reported detik.com, Ben Bland, program director for Southeast Asia at the Lowy Institute explained this to ABC Indonesia about his latest book titled “ The man of contradictions – Joko Widodo and the struggle to remake Indonesia ”. In these six 180-page book chapters, Ben shows how “a furniture maker” managed to capture the imagination of the Indonesian people in the figure of a coveted ruler, but also full of “contradiction“. In his book, Ben mentions that after observing closely, it appears that Jokowi has been in the palace for longer. [sebagai presiden], then his promises collapsed. It is said that upon entering the second period, the personality who had previously volunteered not to be part of the political elite, transformed into an elite who built their own political dynasty. Conclusion: Australian researchers claim that Jokowi has destructive power is wrong. In fact, the title of the article is the result of a modification. This information is a type of hoax manipulated content (content manipulation). Content handled or the manipulated content generally contains edits of information published by important and credible media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content in order to outwit audiences.



