Politics
Is this a signal for the return of its founder Jack Mas?
Famous Chinese businessman Jack Ma (Ma Yun) has been out of action for some time now. While in between, he made a virtual appearance at an event for teachers, there is still talk of Chinese authorities taking action against him for publicly opposing the Chinese regulator.
In between all the noise, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping’s sudden reference to Ma could be seen as an indication that things are improving.
In a ceremony, Xi praised Alibaba and hundreds of other companies for their role in eradicating extreme poverty in the country.
Alibaba is a “model” for “national poverty reduction,” according to the certificate it received from the government. The company posted the certification on its Weibo account.
In addition, the company has also been recognized by Chinese state media, said CNN. He highlighted Alibaba’s efforts to help farmers sell around $ 155 billion worth of agricultural products through its e-commerce websites in support of Xi’s campaign. The state-run China Youth Daily published a report on Wednesday praising the company for its innovations, such as using AI algorithms to help farmers raise chickens, helping people to selling agricultural products through live broadcasting, educating and training poor rural women, and providing loans to rural areas through its online banking services.
This sign of improvement in the relationship between Ma and the Chinese authorities, may hopefully come to the aid of Ma. At present, the billionaires Ant Group are currently under investigation by the Chinese regulator. Meanwhile, Alibabas’ financial technology subsidiary is also expected to undergo a major restructuring to address concerns from regulators.
