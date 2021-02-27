



Outlook February 27, 2021 3:09 PM IST Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue: PM Imran outlookindia.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530 By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, February 27 (PTI) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India and remains ready to move forward to resolve “all outstanding issues” by dialogue.

In its first comments since the Indian and Pakistani military jointly announced Thursday that they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) and other areas, Khan said: “It is incumbent on creating an enabling environment as further progress lies with India. ”

“I welcome the reestablishment of the ceasefire along the LOC. India has a responsibility to create an environment conducive to further progress. India must take the necessary steps to meet the longstanding demand and the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions, ”Khan tweeted.

“We have always stood for peace and stand ready to move forward to resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue,” Khan said in a series of tweets.

India and Pakistan on Thursday issued a joint statement to strictly adhere to all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Conduct and other sectors after online discussions with their directors general of military operations (DGMO ). The two countries’ decision came into effect on February 24/25 at midnight. PTI SH RS AKJ

